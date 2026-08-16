Legal Defense Fund Urges Congress to Shield Smithsonian From Censoring Race and Discrimination History

WASHINGTON — The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) sent a letter to members of Congress on Wednesday urging lawmakers to intervene to protect the Smithsonian Institution’s independence amid what the organization describes as escalating political efforts to restrict how the nation’s history of race and discrimination is presented.

The letter requests that the Smithsonian’s museums, exhibits, educational programs and research continue telling the reality of American history, including the history of racism and the lived experiences of Black Americans.

LDF says the letter is in response to what it calls “escalating efforts to censor and suppress certain information about race and gender.” According to the organization, censorship and withholding information from the public go directly against the core values on which the Smithsonian was built, as its core mission is “to increase and diffuse knowledge.”

LDF argues that this purpose has functioned as a guiding principle for the institution since its creation and has allowed the Smithsonian to remain a trusted source of the historical record over time. LDF argues that if officials start deciding which parts of history are acceptable to display, it not only hurts the Smithsonian but also limits what the public is allowed to learn.

The American Alliance of Museums has raised similar concerns about the broader effect of political pressure on how institutions present information. In a statement on censorship threats facing U.S. museums, the group said that when any directive dictates what can or cannot be displayed, “it risks narrowing the public’s window into evidence, ideas and a full range of perspectives.”

Jin Hee Lee, LDF’s director of strategic initiatives, who wrote the letter, states, “It is imperative for Congress to ensure that the Smithsonian remains steadfast in its purpose to provide information ‘with accuracy and integrity’ so that people in America can receive all available information and decide for themselves the complex and controversial issues of the day.”

Lee also pushes back on the idea that any single official should get to make that call. “It is, therefore, a disservice to them for President Trump or any governmental official to selectively decide what information should or should not be shared,” she wrote.

“And it is especially harmful to the people who have suffered the most — from discrimination, marginalization, and erasure — to have their stories and their perspectives excluded from our American narrative.”

The letter is not just asking Congress to react to one dispute or another. It is asking lawmakers to take a stand against the administration pushing further into the Smithsonian’s editorial decisions and to make clear that the institution’s independence is not up for negotiation.

The letter points directly to two hearings held in late July as the reason for LDF’s response. The first was a July 21 hearing before the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, titled “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past,” and the second was a July 22 hearing before the Committee on House Administration, titled “Oversight and the Smithsonian: Radical Revisionism at the National Museum of American History.”

According to LDF, its argument goes beyond any one exhibit or display. The organization is framing this as a bigger question about whether Americans get access to a complete and honest historical record, even when parts of that record make people uncomfortable or do not fit a particular political narrative.

LDF says the letter went out to several members of Congress, though the release does not name which committees or lawmakers received it directly.

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