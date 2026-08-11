Lindsay Clancy Trial Puts Psychiatric Treatment and Criminal Responsibility at Center of Murder Case

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The defense in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial challenged the psychiatric treatment she received before she allegedly killed her three children, raising questions Monday about mental health care and criminal responsibility that are at the core of the ongoing Massachusetts case.

According to The Associated Press, defense attorney Kevin Reddington questioned psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Tufts about her experience diagnosing and prescribing treatment for Clancy during the months leading up to the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of Clancy’s three children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Reddington focused in part on Tufts’ use of approximately 25-minute video appointments, which was the time available for therapy and adjustments to psychiatric medications as Clancy reported continuing symptoms and concerns.

The dispute over Clancy’s psychiatric care is crucial because her attorneys do not contest that she killed her children. Instead, the defense argues the former labor and delivery nurse should not be held criminally responsible because she was affected by severe mental illness, which attorneys say included bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis.

Prosecutors allege Clancy intentionally sent her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, out of the home before strangling her children and understood that her actions were wrong. Opening statements began July 27 in Plymouth Superior Court, where Clancy faces first-degree murder charges.

On Jan. 24, 2023, Clancy, 35, was on maternity leave and living in Duxbury, Massachusetts, following the birth of her third child. After asking Patrick Clancy to pick up her medication and takeout, she claims to have heard a commanding male voice telling her to kill her children and then herself.

After the killings were committed, Clancy injured herself and jumped from a second-story window, resulting in her being paralyzed from the waist down.

The defense has outlined Clancy’s history of mental health struggles and various attempts to obtain treatment. The AP reported Clancy sought care from multiple outpatient providers, tried various psychiatric medications, contacted a suicide hotline, visited an emergency room and sought admission to a full-day treatment program for women experiencing postpartum mental health problems.

She was not accepted into that program, according to the AP, and later voluntarily entered a psychiatric hospital for several days. Her attorneys and family contend her mental health deteriorated despite those efforts.

Tufts treated Clancy through video appointments from September 2022 until Jan. 23, 2023, the day before the killings. Tufts diagnosed Clancy with generalized anxiety disorder and an adjustment disorder with depressed mood rather than bipolar disorder or postpartum psychosis.

Tufts testified Clancy did not report manic episodes, hallucinations or other symptoms of psychosis during their appointments.

Tufts also testified that Clancy described feeling hopeless or close to suicidal at times but denied having a plan to kill herself or hurt anyone else. According to the AP, Tufts said Clancy never disclosed thoughts of harming her children.

Reddington questioned whether the treatment Clancy received appropriately responded to her worsening symptoms and also inquired about Tufts’ experience treating postpartum psychiatric conditions. Tufts completed her psychiatric residency in July 2022 and entered private practice shortly before beginning to treat Clancy.

She testified Monday that she did not believe she had been negligent.

The defense claims Clancy was experiencing an episode of postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Experts tell TODAY that postpartum psychosis is a rare mental illness estimated to affect about one to two per 1,000 births.

Reproductive psychiatrist Jennifer Payne described it as a “spectrum of illness” to TODAY reporters. “[A] patient may look fine on exam one moment and a few hours later be very ill,” she said.

The difficulty of identifying symptoms relates directly to testimony in Clancy’s case. Jurors are being presented with competing accounts of Clancy’s mental state.

Her health care providers testified that she did not report hallucinations or thoughts of harming her children, but the defense argues she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when the killings happened.

That distinction is particularly important under Massachusetts law. According to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s Model Jury Instructions on Homicide, once lack of criminal responsibility is at issue, the Commonwealth must prove criminal responsibility beyond a reasonable doubt.

The instructions state that a person is not criminally responsible if a mental disease or defect caused them to lack substantial capacity either to appreciate the criminality or wrongfulness of their conduct or to conform their conduct to the requirements of the law.

The jury’s determination therefore extends beyond whether Clancy experienced mental illness or received a particular psychiatric diagnosis. Jurors must analyze whether her mental condition at the time of the killings met Massachusetts’ legal standard for lack of criminal responsibility.

Prosecutors have emphasized their position on that distinction during the trial. During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham acknowledged that Clancy experienced mental health problems but argued the case should be determined based on whether she understood that killing her children was wrong and nevertheless chose to proceed.

Prosecutors have pointed to evidence they say portrays premeditation, including Clancy sending Patrick Clancy out to retrieve food and other items before the killings.

In contrast, the defense has argued that Clancy was experiencing psychosis at the time and that her months of psychiatric treatment and medication changes are critical to understanding her mental state.

Monday’s testimony proceeded after Tufts left the stand with psychiatric nurse practitioner and nurse midwife Julie Paul, a pregnancy and postpartum specialist who briefly treated Clancy in November 2022.

Paul testified that Clancy sought help involving medication and reported changing symptoms as medications were adjusted. Like Tufts, Paul said Clancy did not tell her she was hallucinating or thinking about harming herself or her children.

Reddington is expected to question Paul when testimony resumes Tuesday.

If Clancy is convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. If jurors find her not guilty because of a lack of criminal responsibility, the AP reports she would be committed to a state mental health facility instead.

The difference between those outcomes underscores why Clancy’s psychiatric history has become central to the trial. Jurors must evaluate her repeated efforts to obtain mental health treatment, her providers’ testimony that they did not observe psychosis and the defense’s claim that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis to determine whether the Commonwealth has proved she was criminally responsible when the killings occurred.

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