The Male Loneliness Tantrum

He’s nineteen. He’s in his childhood bedroom. The blue light of the laptop is the only light in the room, and it’s midnight, and it’s been midnight in that room for about two years running. He’s watching a man twice his age explain that his loneliness isn’t his fault. That it was done to him. That somewhere out there, a woman looked at him and made a choice, and that choice is the reason he’s here, alone, at midnight, again.

Nobody in that video is going to tell him the truth. That the reason starts with the menu he was handed before he ever opened a dating app. That the menu had exactly one item on it, and someone crossed off every other option before he was old enough to order for himself.

Here’s the trap the right built for its own men. They spent thirty years telling everyone that anything outside one man, one woman, one lifetime, no negotiation, was degeneracy. They built an entire moral identity on there being exactly one acceptable shape for love, and it had to look like a Norman Rockwell painting or it didn’t count. That was the menu. One dish. Take it or starve.

Then their own men got lonely. And the menu was still just the one dish, because they’re the ones who wrote it, and pride doesn’t let you rewrite your own scripture just because your congregation is starving.

So, the menu became a cage. And nobody inside it was allowed to notice the door.

Meanwhile the Left isn’t running that restaurant. Men on the Left date openly. Sometimes more than one person at a time, no guilt trip attached, no forum full of angry men calling it a sin. Nobody handed them one dish and burned the rest of the kitchen down. That’s what happens when you stop treating love like it only has one correct shape: people actually eat.

And here’s the part they don’t want looked at directly. The same men preaching “traditional family values” loudest are, by every account that ever leaks, disproportionately the ones with a second account on the cheating site. They didn’t stay faithful to the one dish. They just ate somewhere else and lied about the receipt. Then they blamed the Left for the marriage falling apart instead of the affair that actually broke it. That’s not a coincidence. That’s what happens every time you build an identity around a rule you never actually intended to follow yourself. The rule was never for them. It was for everyone else, to keep the cage full while they slipped out the back whenever they wanted.

Watch what happens to that kid in the bedroom next, because this is the part that should actually scare you.

He doesn’t stay lonely and quiet forever.

Loneliness doesn’t sit still.

It looks for somewhere to go, and somebody is always waiting to give it a destination. The same men who sold him the menu are standing right there with the next product, and the next product isn’t a girlfriend. It’s a grievance with a flag attached to it. First it’s a video. Then it’s a forum. Then it’s a movement that needs foot soldiers, and a kid who’s been told for two years that his loneliness is a woman’s fault, a feminist’s fault, the Left’s fault, is the easiest recruit in the world. He’s not walking in the door because he loves the ideology. He’s walking in because someone finally told him none of this was his fault, and that feeling is more addictive than anything else they’re selling him.

That’s the business. Not comfort. Not connection. Radicalization with a customer service smile.

The cage was never locked. That’s the part that should make people angriest on their behalf. The door was open the entire time. They just spent so long guarding it, making sure nobody else walked through, that they forgot they were allowed to walk through it themselves. And the men guarding the door know exactly what they’re doing. A satisfied man doesn’t need a subscription. A man who fixed his life doesn’t click the next video. The whole model depends on him staying exactly where he is: hungry, blaming the wrong people, never trying the handle.

The male loneliness epidemic is not a mystery. It’s a room. It’s a nineteen-year-old in the glowing light at midnight, being told by a man who profits from his pain that the exit doesn’t exist, when it’s three feet behind both of them, unlocked, and has been the entire time.

You want to fix it? Turn off the video. Be a person women actually want to be around. Stop treating rejection like a referendum on democracy. Figure out what you actually want instead of what you were told to want. Go outside. Talk to someone like they’re a whole human being. Sit with the possibility that the thing standing between you and the life you want isn’t a woman a thousand miles away who never met you. It’s the cage you were handed and never once tried to open.

And if you actually want out, stop looking for it alone in a comment section at midnight. That’s the same isolation that built the cage in the first place, just with better lighting. Find people, real ones, in a room, who aren’t selling you anything. That’s not weakness. That’s the exit. It was always going to require another human being, because that was the entire thing missing this whole time, and no algorithm was ever going to hand it to you for free.

Nobody’s laughing at the kid in that room. That’s real pain, and he didn’t build the cage. He just inherited it, and nobody’s told him yet that he’s allowed to leave. He deserves better than a grift dressed up as brotherhood. He deserves an actual answer, and the actual answer was never going to come from the people profiting off him staying lost.

But the men selling him the video? The ones who wrote the menu, guarded the door, and are getting rich off him never trying the handle?

What if it’s them…

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