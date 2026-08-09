Op-ed | The Face of NIMBYism in Davis – Old, Rich, and Mostly Male, White, and Retired

The demographics of the No on Measure V supporters was determined by inspection of the No on Measure V opposition ballot signers. major donors to the No on Measure V campaign of at least $1,000, and members of a non-profit organization publicly self-identified as opposed to the Village Farms Davis project.

It has been recently shown by precinct voting data from the Yolo County Elections office for the June Measure V ballot measure in Davis that there a strong correlation between proximity to the proposed Village Farms Davis project and the degree of opposition to it. (See “Analysis: Precinct Data Suggest Measure V Was Defeated by Neighborhood Opposition Closest to Village Farms” – https://davisvanguard.org/2026/07/davis-measure-v-results-analysis/).

As the article pointed out, “the precinct-level data indicate the outcome was driven largely by concentrated opposition in the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the proposed project…In effect, the election was decided by the precincts surrounding the project itself rather than by broad opposition throughout the city.” In other word, the closer one lived to the proposed project, the more likely one would be to oppose the project by voting against it.

The article continued, “The results are consistent with what urban planning scholars describe as a “neighborhood effect” or localized NIMBY (“Not In My Backyard”) phenomenon, in which support for new housing declines as proximity to a proposed development increases.”

The article concluded, “Rather than reflecting a broad consensus against new housing, the certified returns suggest Davis remains deeply divided over growth. Support for Village Farms was widespread across much of the city, while opposition was concentrated geographically in the neighborhoods nearest the proposed development…Conversely, campaigns seeking voter approval may need to devote considerably more attention to mitigating neighborhood concerns closest to proposed development sites…The geography of the vote suggests that where a housing project is proposed may be nearly as important as the project itself.”

Similarly, it would also be useful for future project developers in Davis to also know more detailed information about the demographic characteristics of those opposing peripheral development ballot measures in order to tailor their messaging to those folks.

While the exact breakdown of the demographics of people who actually voted against the project cannot be determined because such individualized voter information is not available, individualized information on those publicly opposing the project can be obtained by inspection of No on Measure V opposition ballot statement signers, major donors to the No on Measure V campaign, and members of a non-profit group that publicly opposed the Measure V.

Investigation of that data suggests that such opposition to Measure V was 1) overwhelmingly older (average age greater than 70+ years old, 2) comparatively rich (based on the average $1,000,000+ value of homes in which they registered to vote), 3) mostly male, 4) mostly white, and 5) mostly retired.

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Sources of Publicly Available Data on Opposition to Measure V

1. Names of People Opposed to Measure V –

a. Opposition Ballot Statement Signers – Names of the people signing the opposition ballot statement were obtained directly from the Argument Against Measure V and the Rebuttal to the Argument in Favor of Measure V in the June ballot found on the City of Davis election website at https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-clerk/elections/june-2-2026-special-municipal-election.

b. Names of Major Donors to No on Measure V Campaign – Names of individual major donors and their employment status (cumulatively donated $1,000 or more) were obtained directly from Form 460s and Form 497s filed by the No on Measure V campaign committee with the City of Davis’ CampaignDocseRetrieval portal online at https://www.southtechhosting.com/DavisCity/CampaignDocsWebRetrieval/Search/SearchByElection.aspx.

c. Names of Members of a Non-Profit Opposed to Measure V – One non-profit advocacy group prominently opposed to Measure V was the Davis Citizens Planning Group. Its members were self-identified in a number of Op-Eds published by the group opposing the project in the The Vanguard (“More Single-family Homes Will NOT Prevent School Closures”, 1-13-2026, https://davisvanguard.org/2026/01/davis-housing-affordability-crisis/ and “Poll Makes Clear: Village Farms Will Not Be Approved by Voters”, 1-20-26, https://davisvanguard.org/2026/01/village-farms-poll-results/).

2. Addresses, Age, and Gender of People Opposed to Measure V

All home addresses, dates of birth (for calculating age), and gender for opponents of Measure V were obtained from current Voter Registration Rolls obtained directly from the Yolo County Elections Office (https://elections.yolocounty.gov/262/Apply-for-Voter-Registration-Data-or-Get)

3. Square Footage and Value of Homes of Residents Opposed to Measure V

The square footage and value of the homes in which opponents of Measure V resided were obtained using the residence addresses from Voter Registration Rolls which were then input into www.Zillow.com.

Once the names of the people opposed to Measure V were obtained (including ballot statement signers, major donors (>= $1,000 cumulative each), or self-identified as members of Davis Citizens Planning Group who opposed Measure V), their addresses, birth dates, and genders were determined by inspection of the Yolo County Voter Registration Rolls. The square footage and value of their residences were obtained by inputting their individual voter-registered addresses into the real estate database firm, Zillow.com. All of the information so obtained was then inserted into spreadsheets for calculation of average summary information as shown below.

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Demographics of People Opposed to Measure V

1. Ballot Statement Signers of People Opposed to Measure V

Following is information of the individual signers of the ballot statement opposing Measure V.

Averaging this information shows the following demographic summary of these ballot statement signers.

Average Age of Signer – 72.6 years

Range of Age of Signers – 60.6 years to 88.1 years

Average Square Footage of Residence of Signer – 2,430 sf

Average Value of Residence of Signer (as of July 4, 2026) – $1,072,950

Gender of Signer – 70% of the Signers were Males

Clearly the demographics of these ballot signers is heavily skewed to

i) older,

ii) white,

iii) male, and

iii) living in large expensive homes.

Of interest also is the fact that the average distance from the residences of the signers of the Argument Against Measure V ballot statement to the boundary of the Village Farms Davis property line was only 0.49 miles. All of those residences were in neighborhoods immediately adjacent to the east and west of the project property. This is consistent with previously reported data discussed above indicating that opposition to the project was more concentrated in such immediately-adjacent neighborhoods.

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2. Major Donors (>$1,000 Total) to the No on Measure V Campaign

Following is information of individual major donors to the No on Measure V campaign committee.

Averaging this information shows the following demographic summary of these donors.

Average Age of Donor – 75.5 years

Average Square Footage of Residence of Donor – 2,174 sf

Average Value of Residence of Donor (as of July 4, 2026) – $1,002,829

Gender of Donor – 59% of the Donors were Males

Employment Status of Donor – 59% of the Donors were Retired

Similar to the demographics of the ballot signers, donors to the No on Measure V campaign is heavily skewed to older, white, retired males living in large expensive homes.

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3. Members of the Davis Citizens Planning Group (Opposed to the Village Farms Project)

Following is the individual information of listed members of the Davis Citizens Planning Group which has publicly stated its opposition to the Village Farms Davis project.

Averaging this information shows the following demographic summary of these members.

Average Age of Member – 66.2 years

Average Square Footage of Residence of Member – 2,002 sf

Average Value of Residence of Member (as of July 4, 2026) – $1,038,000

Gender of Member – 100% of the Members were Male

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Summary

Following is a summary of the demographics of the 3 identified groups opposed to the Village Farms Davis project.

This data suggests that opposition to Measure V was 1) overwhelmingly older with an overall average age over 70, 2) comparatively rich (based on the $1,000,000+ average value of homes in which they ware living), 3) mostly male, 4) mostly white, and 5) mostly retired. This information certainly reinforces the stereotype of NIMBYs in Davis.

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