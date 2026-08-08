Physician Resigns From Mount Sinai Amid Probe of Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

TORONTO — A new Toronto Star investigation examines allegations of unequal treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital after pro-Palestinian advocacy contributed to divisions within its palliative care department, raising broader questions about how workplace policies are applied when employees speak out about Palestine.

The investigation found that the hospital unevenly applied workplace policies in response to a broader “Palestine Exception,” according to a media release from Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME).

The exposé, published Sunday, centered on Dr. Kavita Algu, a palliative care physician who worked at the Toronto hospital for 10 years before the Israel-Palestine crisis polarized her department. Within months, the report stated, Algu resigned from her position after feeling “unfairly targeted by management” for her political views.

“A few doctors from the palliative care department — including Algu’s supervisor — had signed an open letter that said accusing Israel of ‘apartheid’ or ‘genocide’ was untruthful and antisemitic,” the report stated. “Algu penned her own open letter, calling on the Canadian government to help broker a ceasefire and support access to medical aid.”

Nine hundred fifty people — including five doctors on Algu’s palliative care unit — co-signed Algu’s statement. In early January 2024, Algu and the five co-signatories were invited to a meeting by an administrator. Three declined the invitation.

“They were told there was no formal complaint and no specific breaches of policy had been identified, and that the ‘leadership supports activism,’” the Toronto Star reported. “When they asked if they needed to do anything differently, they were told: ‘I don’t think you need to do anything differently, but you may choose to.’”

Following the meeting, Algu alleged that she no longer felt welcome in her work environment, with some colleagues reportedly “not even making eye contact with one another.” The workplace assessment noted that the two other meeting attendees received contract nonrenewals shortly thereafter.

According to the media release, Algu had maintained an unblemished employment record during her 10 years at Mount Sinai before facing parallel internal investigations and what the release described as a highest-level professionalism complaint over her off-duty public advocacy.

The release stated that Algu ultimately resigned while facing the prospect of restrictions on her medical practice.

While the investigation centers on Mount Sinai Hospital specifically, CJPME argued in its press release that the case study offers new insight into the “Palestine Exception.” The group defined the phenomenon as the “differential application of institutional rules, professional standards, and disciplinary processes when Palestine or anti-Palestinian racism is involved.”

The release argued that the significance of the investigation extends beyond one physician or hospital, pointing to reports from workers, academics, journalists, students, artists, health care professionals and public servants who say they have faced repercussions for advocating for Palestinian human rights or raising concerns about anti-Palestinian racism.

Workers across multiple sectors and countries have reported investigations, dismissals, contract nonrenewals, censorship, professional sanctions and other workplace consequences connected to advocacy for Palestinian human rights, according to the release.

The organization argued that what distinguishes the Toronto Star investigation is that allegations frequently described as anecdotal were examined through months of investigative reporting, creating a public record involving internal investigations, administrative decision-making, workplace complaints and contrasting institutional responses to public advocacy.

Dania Majid, lead author of the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association’s landmark report, “Anti-Palestinian Racism: Naming, Framing, and Manifestations,” said the organization has received reports from Palestinians and their allies about institutional repercussions connected to their identities and advocacy.

“Since our founding, ACLA has heard countless accounts globally of Palestinians and allies experiencing a range of state and institutional reprisals for solely expressing their identities as Palestinians, or their support for Palestinian rights,” Majid said.

“In the instances where a complaint of anti-Palestinian racism is made, almost always institutions gaslight, dismiss, deny or delay any response, further marginalizing the complainant and their network and leaving them vulnerable to further anti-Palestinian racism,” Majid continued. “This investigation provides a clear outline of how APR in the health sector manifests and harms its most principled workers. After years of complaints by health workers, we hope this exposé will finally push administrators to end the Palestine Exception in their sector.”

According to the statement, the hospital’s dismissal of a harassment complaint made in the same care unit over anti-Palestinian commentary demonstrates the way professional environments respond to such advocacy differently.

Algu told hospital administrators that she felt a social media post by one of her colleagues created an “unsafe professional and academic environment.” The post, which included a screenshot of a tweet by Algu, called people criticizing the University of Toronto’s investments in Israel-backed companies a “loud racist minority.” He urged the university not to listen to advocates who are “yelling hate and lies […] even if those people are doctors.”

The release contrasted the hospital’s handling of that complaint with the investigations and professionalism complaint Algu reportedly faced over her own off-duty advocacy. According to the release, formal workplace harassment complaints involving anti-Palestinian commentary by a colleague in the same department were dismissed by the hospital as falling outside workplace jurisdiction.

“[The] publication offers one of the clearest public examinations yet of how anti-Palestinian racism may manifest not only through overt acts of discrimination, but through the differential interpretation and application of institutional policies, professional standards and disciplinary processes,” the news release maintained.

The organization offered a list of considerations when determining proper workplace conduct and equity concerning speech and advocacy for Palestine. The statement emphasized consistent interpretation of workplace policies, equal enforcement of standards of professionalism and fair investigations into political expression.

The release also raised questions about whether comparable forms of political advocacy receive comparable treatment and how workplace investigations involving political expression are initiated, conducted and resolved.

It further questioned whether institutions adequately examine how allegations of antisemitism are interpreted and applied in matters involving Israel, Palestine and anti-Palestinian racism, including whether such allegations may sometimes discourage legitimate advocacy or shield institutions from scrutiny.

The organization also raised concerns about safeguards intended to ensure that outside investigators retained by institutions are independent and perceived as independent, particularly when publicly documented relationships with organizations involved in the issues under review could affect confidence in an investigation.

The release argued that the questions raised by the Toronto Star investigation could have implications for employers, universities, health care systems, professional regulators, governments and other public institutions confronting disputes involving political expression, anti-racism and workplace conduct.

“Investigative reporting does more than document individual experiences; it creates the factual record upon which future accountability often depends,” CJPME wrote. “Its significance lies not simply in the experience of one physician, but in the broader questions it highlights that institutions everywhere must confront.”

The release concluded by asking whether institutional commitments to equity, anti-racism and freedom of expression are being applied consistently or, as advocates allege, are being used to silence advocacy and speech concerning Palestine.

Tags: Mount Sinai Hospital, Palestine, Anti-Palestinian Racism, Kavita Algu, Toronto Star, Workplace Discrimination

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