Federal Restrictions Push Asylum Seekers into Unsafe Labor, Wage Theft

NEW YORK — Federal work restrictions and other barriers have left thousands of asylum seekers in New York City unable to legally earn a living for months after their arrival, pushing some into informal jobs where they face heightened risks of wage theft and unsafe working conditions, according to a new report from the Center for Migration Studies of New York.

The report examines the experiences of asylum seekers who arrived in New York City between 2022 and 2025 as they attempted to become financially independent while navigating legal, economic and social barriers. It also recommends policy changes aimed at improving access to employment for future humanitarian arrivals.

Approximately 239,200 asylum seekers sought assistance from New York City during that period, according to the report. While many entered the city’s shelter system, others found housing and employment independently and were not included in official city data.

Researchers estimate that about 112,000 asylum seekers were living in New York City as of July 2024.

Many came from South American countries, including Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia, while others arrived from Central America, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. Most were of working age, and many arrived in the United States with previous work experience or some level of higher education.

But despite their willingness and, in many cases, ability to work, newly arrived asylum seekers encountered a significant legal obstacle: They could not immediately obtain authorization to work legally in the United States.

Federal law generally required asylum seekers to wait at least six months after filing an asylum application before becoming eligible to apply for an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD. During that waiting period, many had no legal way to earn income while continuing to depend on shelters and public assistance.

Researchers found that the delay placed financial pressure on both asylum seekers and the organizations assisting them. Without access to authorized employment, some asylum seekers entered the informal labor market while waiting for permission to work.

They took jobs in construction, food delivery, house cleaning or street vending.

Although those jobs provided income, they often exposed workers to unsafe conditions, wage theft and other labor violations.

The difficulty of obtaining employment authorization was compounded by the complexity of the immigration system, according to the report, which highlights the importance of legal services throughout the asylum process.

Because asylum applications and employment authorization forms are often complicated, legal representation significantly improves an applicant’s chances of successfully completing the process. Even native English speakers may find the forms difficult to understand, while language barriers make the process even more challenging for many asylum seekers.

New York City responded to those needs by establishing the Asylum Application Help Center, which assisted applicants in preparing asylum and work authorization documents.

According to the report, the center helped submit approximately 110,000 applications and related documents, with nearly half involving Employment Authorization Document requests.

Community-based legal organizations also expanded their services through city funding, allowing them to provide legal assistance, case support and long-term resources for immigrant communities.

Obtaining legal permission to work, however, did not eliminate the obstacles asylum seekers faced when attempting to enter New York City’s workforce.

The report identifies several additional barriers to employment, including limited English proficiency, incomplete education, lack of affordable child care, unstable housing and limited access to professional certifications. Each could affect an individual’s ability to find and maintain employment even after receiving authorization to work.

Researchers also found that many asylum seekers depended on informal community networks to learn about job opportunities, training programs and available services.

Those challenges intensified following changes in federal immigration policy in 2025, according to the report.

Some asylum seekers lost work authorization or became ineligible for workforce development programs, while others withdrew from public services because they feared detention or deportation.

The report’s findings point to a broader tension in the government’s response to asylum seekers: Many newly arrived immigrants were expected to move toward financial independence while federal restrictions delayed their ability to legally enter the workforce.

Based on its findings, researchers recommend expanding long-term funding for legal assistance, improving access to English-language instruction and child care programs, streamlining the federal work authorization process and increasing coordination between government agencies and community organizations.

Researchers conclude that New York City’s experience provides valuable lessons for responding to future humanitarian arrivals while supporting immigrants seeking long-term economic stability.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: