Environmental Advocates Demand Wicks Advance Bill to Close Pollution Loophole

OAKLAND, Calif. — Environmental justice, health and conservation organizations rallied in Oakland on July 30 before marching to Assemblymember Buffy Wicks’ district office to urge her to support legislation they say would restore environmental review and public disclosure requirements for polluting projects near homes and schools, according to a press release from environmental advocates.

The groups gathered at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza before marching to Wicks’ office and delivering a letter signed by organizations across the East Bay urging Wicks to vote yes on Senate Bill 954.

“Public oversight of polluting projects is key to how we keep our communities healthy,” said Gustavo Gutierrez, youth organizer for Communities for a Better Environment.

Gutierrez noted that Wicks’ passage of SB 954 through the Assembly Appropriations Committee, which she chairs, would be an important step.

SB 954, authored by Sen. Catherine Blakespear, would restore environmental review and public disclosure requirements for more than 75 categories of heavy industry that were exempted from review under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, by last year’s SB 131, the press release states.

Under current law, these polluting projects can be approved without environmental study, required mitigation or notification to neighbors, schools or first responders that one is being built nearby.

“For those of us who live in West Oakland, the idea of polluting industries moving in next door is unfortunately nothing new,” added Veronica Eady, executive director of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project. “We already suffer the consequences of heavy industry operating in our backyards. Closing this toxic pollution loophole is critical for protecting our children and our grandchildren, who are consistently exposed to more than their fair share of pollution.”

An analysis of Assembly District 14, Wicks’ East Bay district, prepared by Right to Know found that 60 K-12 schools, 113 day care centers and 50 health care facilities sit within one mile of industrial-zoned land and that roughly 255,000 residents, about 56% of the district’s population, live within that same zone, identifying at least 24 polluting facilities already operating in the district that qualify for the SB 131 exemption.

Statewide, 25.3 million Californians, or 64% of the population, live within a mile of industrial-zoned land where the exemption applies, and 63 of the state’s 80 Assembly districts have a majority of their populations exposed.

“Every Californian deserves clean air to breathe and clean water to drink, no matter their zip code,” said Claire Broome, MD, a public health expert and volunteer with Sierra Club California and former deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “SB 954 simply says that before a chemical plant or hazardous waste facility moves in next to a neighborhood, the public has a right to know what’s at stake for our air, our water and our health. Assemblymember Wicks can guarantee that right for her constituents by moving this bill forward.”

In the state Senate, SB 954 passed 23-9 and has cleared the Assembly Natural Resources and Labor and Employment committees with support from every committee Democrat who voted on it, alongside 125 labor, conservation, environmental justice and public health organizations.

As of now, the bill awaits a hearing in the Assembly Appropriations Committee before it can reach the Assembly floor.

“One year ago, thirty-five legislators urged state leaders to swiftly fix a policy that was rushed through in a matter of days, creating a dangerous loophole in California’s environmental protections that allows some of the state’s most polluting projects to bypass environmental review,” said Shannon Olivieri Hovis, chief strategy officer of California Environmental Voters. “SB 954 fulfills the commitment to close this loophole and restore accountability. Assemblymember Wicks now has the opportunity to honor that commitment by advancing this legislation so it can receive a full hearing on the Assembly floor.”

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