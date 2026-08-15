Family of Recently Executed Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Shares Statement on His Life

OKLAHOMA CITY — Friends and family of recently executed Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez remembered a life they said contained “beauty and tenderness within the darkest of conditions,” offering a portrait of a man they said had changed during his decades on Oklahoma’s death row.

Moreover, Cuesta-Rodriguez’s friends and family would continue to state that he was “a different man from the one who committed his horrible crime — remorseful every single day, burdened by the weight of what he had done.”

This statement came following his execution by lethal injection Aug. 13 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

In 2003, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez was arrested at his shared Oklahoma City home after fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Olimpia Fisher. The shooting stemmed from an argument the former couple was having in which Cuesta-Rodriguez accused Fisher of cheating.

This confrontation eventually led to Cuesta-Rodriguez shooting Fisher in her right eye, leaving her alive at the time.

This incident occurred in front of Fisher’s then-pregnant 18-year-old daughter, who tried to fend off Cuesta-Rodriguez to no avail. It was only after Fisher’s daughter escaped to a neighbor’s house and called authorities that police arrived at the scene.

Once there, a standoff between law enforcement and Cuesta-Rodriguez occurred that ultimately ended with Fisher being shot again in her left eye, killing her.

In 2007, Cuesta-Rodriguez was sentenced to death.

On July 17 of this year, Cuesta-Rodriguez’s defense attorneys attempted to challenge the death penalty before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. They cited Cuesta-Rodriguez’s troubled upbringing in Cuba, undiagnosed mental health issues and prior trauma as reasons why clemency should be granted.

On the other hand, Cuesta-Rodriguez argued the opposite and maintained that he did not want nor deserve clemency. Instead, he only wanted to apologize to Fisher’s daughters, who continue to experience trauma from their mother’s murder.

The daughters of Olimpia Fisher were not convinced by Cuesta-Rodriguez’s newfound tranquility and stated that he was “not sick when this tragic event happened.”

Despite his attorneys’ efforts to halt the execution, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 against recommending clemency for Cuesta-Rodriguez to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

It appeared that Cuesta-Rodriguez was also in favor of this decision, noting, “It’s time for me to pay for what I did.”

Twenty-three years after the crime, Cuesta-Rodriguez’s sentence was finally carried out. His last meal was a Cuban sandwich, rocky road ice cream, doughnuts and a bottle of water.

The last words of Cuesta-Rodriguez are unknown, but it was reported that he mouthed “I love you” to two relatives before his lethal injection.

Throughout his time on death row, Cuesta-Rodriguez had made art, written letters and supported “inmates far worse off than himself,” according to his friends and family.

Later in their statement, friends and family stated that Cuesta-Rodriguez’s “legacy will not be measured by his worst moment.”

However, it should be noted that Cuesta-Rodriguez had a history of domestic violence not only with Fisher but also with an ex-wife, who obtained a restraining order against him.

The execution of Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez was one of three executions that took place on the same day, with corresponding executions taking place in Alabama and Tennessee. Additionally, it also marked the third execution carried out by the state of Oklahoma this year.

In strong opposition to the execution, Dr. Elizabeth Overman of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty characterized the state’s actions as a net negative. According to Overman, Cuesta-Rodriguez’s execution not only violated his Eighth Amendment rights but also cost the community more money and did nothing to increase community safety.

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