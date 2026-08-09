COURT WATCH: Treatment Program Confusion Leads Clients to Miss Progress Hearings, Lack Required Paperwork

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Judge Kira Rubin addressed an ongoing concern at the Central Justice Center on Aug. 5, 2026, involving numerous clients in an addiction treatment program missing their progress hearings, while counselors’ confusion resulted in the facility failing to submit necessary paperwork.

Phoenix House is an addiction treatment program with multiple locations across Southern California. Numerous individuals had been referred to the program by the court and ordered to return for hearings regarding their progress in the program.

One man appeared for a progress hearing Wednesday. Judge Rubin instructed the man to remind his counselors to provide updated progress letters to his health agency despite the fact that the issue was “not his responsibility,” as Judge Rubin acknowledged.

The program, evidently, had been failing to submit updated progress letters on time.

The client agreed to remind his counselors and, at Judge Rubin’s request, checked on the location of another individual who had missed a court appearance that day. The individual was out on transport with a counselor, and his hearing was rescheduled for a later time.

Judge Rubin raised concerns about multiple clients of the program missing their hearings. Judge Rubin remarked that the issue was on the part of the program.

Teams within the program had believed that their clients were supposed to wait for a new Zoom meeting link to be sent by the court each time, despite the link having always remained the same.

There was no link sent to the clients, as they already had access to the same link used for their court appearances.

After not receiving a message with a link to the Zoom meeting, clients were unable to appear because members of the treatment program assumed they were unable to join without receiving a link.

Judge Rubin mentioned that the court had informed employees of the existing link and expressed on multiple occasions that the program should not expect a link to be sent on the day of the hearing, yet clients were still missing their hearings.

This confusion creates the possibility that individuals who do not appear could be issued a bench warrant or found in violation of probation despite the missed appearance not being their fault.

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