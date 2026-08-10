Pierce County Adopts New Youth Probation Model Aimed at Reducing Incarceration Risk

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County, Washington, became the first jurisdiction to implement the Model Probation Order, an approach designed to change how youth probation orders are structured and make their requirements more understandable and achievable. The Model Probation Order was developed by the Juvenile Probation Accountability Coalition (JPAC) to help transform youth probation orders into a more understandable and achievable framework.

The report, “Under These Conditions: Accountability Should Be Possible,” detailed what the system for youth probation orders currently looks like. After a juvenile’s case is decided in court, they begin with a self-assessment to determine the conditions of their probation.

Then, they would take a National Landscape Assessment, which would allow them to see what conditions other youths are facing in their jurisdiction.

In current probation orders, youth are required to follow a set of court-ordered conditions. In the current national analysis of probation conditions, “If a youth does not abide by their probation conditions, it is often referred to as a ‘technical violation.’ Technical violations may result in incarceration.”

This may happen even when the juvenile was not involved in a new offense.

An individual could remain under the threat of incarceration for years because of these probation conditions, as the “length of probation varies widely, ranging anywhere between one month to an open indeterminate period.”

According to the report, some of the most common probation conditions are regularly reporting to a probation officer, complying with education or work requirements, complying with curfew, submitting to electronic monitoring and search and seizure, complying with association conditions, mandated conditions and restriction conditions, and potentially being required to pay fees.

The report details the Model Probation Order toolkit, a proposal that simplifies the conditions placed on youth as a term of probation, providing a more understandable approach.

Model probation orders create a legal framework in which they bind a young person to a set of rules that could lead to incarceration if not followed. It is recommended that probation orders reflect evidence-based practices by covering “four key components of a probation order: the number of conditions, language and readability of conditions, length of probation and types of conditions.”

The Model Probation Order incorporated best-practice recommendations using adolescent development research. It includes three mandatory conditions and two optional conditions that would be used when necessary and addressed only when they are related to the offense.

The recommendations also call for writing probation orders at a sixth-grade reading level and limiting probation to three to six months, with the possibility of early termination.

In the Model Probation Order, the three conditions that youth should abide by are keeping in touch with their probation officer, trying their best to attend school or work regularly and staying in a safe home. They can also have two optional conditions through which they can have access to counseling or activities if needed.

Pierce County was the first jurisdiction to implement a version of the Model Probation Order, shortening 18 conditions to four mandatory and five optional conditions.

Interviews were conducted after the probation orders changed, with one juvenile stating, “I felt the order was easy to read and understand,” and another saying, “language is way better than the order I had before.”

The University of Washington also assessed the probation practices and found that “18% of youth who completed a 12-month probation program faced a new charge, compared to a national recidivism average of 34% of youth on probation.” It was also found that 75% of youth completed the probation program, compared with a range of 22% to 45% of youth.

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