Defense Disputes Crucial Evidence in Salinas Valley Prison Stabbing Trial

MONTEREY, Calif. — A jury trial proceeded Tuesday in Monterey County Superior Court for a man accused of attempting to stab a correctional officer at Salinas Valley State Prison, with the defense challenging whether prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish that the alleged weapon was deadly or that the accused acted with malice aforethought.

Defense attorney Richard Rutledge questioned whether Deputy District Attorney Laura Batcha presented enough evidence to establish that the alleged weapon held in the accused’s hand was a deadly weapon and that malice aforethought existed.

In his closing argument, Rutledge noted that there was no testing of the alleged weapon used by the accused. He also cited the lack of evidence that the accused expressed malice.

Rutledge asked the jury how the prosecution could know whether the alleged weapon was dangerous because it was never tested.

In her rebuttal, Batcha outlined the main elements of malice aforethought and the characteristics of the alleged weapon, including its thickness. She also said that while it may not have the same shape as a conventional weapon, it could still be considered one because it “is capable of causing harm.”

Batcha also said that photos showing the accused before he allegedly came at the officer demonstrated that the accused “gained a position of advantage.” She also pointed out that the accused aimed at vital points on the officer.

Officers Joshua Parker, Edgar Santana and Sergio Lopez Merchado were on duty in the prison yard on the day of the incident. Body camera footage from the three officers showed the accused rushing at Parker while the officer was free from inspecting incarcerated people returning inside the prison from the yard.

The officers and several others were able to subdue the accused. Parker received a bruise on his front near his underarm where the accused struck him.

The accused struck Parker with the hand holding the alleged weapon, but the weapon never made contact.

An investigative officer working at Salinas Valley State Prison was questioned by Rutledge about his knowledge of weapons and how he knew the object could be used as a deadly weapon, how it could have been made and whether he knew the engineering of the weapon.

The officer explained that the weapon was made of plastic and that the accused had melted and shaped the weapon, then most likely sharpened the blade on the prison’s concrete floors.

The officer admitted that while he knew the other details because of his schooling and previous experience, he did not know the weapon’s engineering or durability.

The jury began deliberating Aug. 11, and deliberations remain ongoing.

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