New Evidence Challenges Rodney Reed Death Penalty Conviction

Rodney Reed

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly three decades after Rodney Reed was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Stacey Stites, prosecutors and law enforcement officials are urging Texas’ highest criminal court to fully examine new evidence they argue raises serious questions about his conviction before the state carries out an irreversible punishment.

Fair and Just Prosecution, joined by the Law Enforcement Action Partnership and 29 current and former prosecutors and law enforcement officials, filed an amicus brief urging the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to fully review new evidence in Reed’s death penalty case, according to an FJP press release.

The organizations are asking the court to permit additional DNA testing and examine evidence they argue raises significant questions about Reed’s conviction.

Reed has been on Texas’ death row since 1998 after being convicted of the rape and murder of Stites. He has consistently maintained his innocence.

According to FJP, advances in forensic science have called into question evidence presented at Reed’s original trial, while additional witness testimony and information identifying potential alternative suspects have emerged over the years.

The organizations argued that prosecutors have a continuing responsibility to pursue justice even after a conviction has been secured. They stated that credible claims of innocence should receive meaningful judicial review, particularly in death penalty cases, where an execution cannot be reversed if new evidence later proves a wrongful conviction.

FJP Executive Director Aramis Donell said the justice system should be guided by evidence rather than by preserving convictions. Donell stated that when substantial new evidence raises questions about a conviction, prosecutors and courts should focus on determining the truth instead of defending previous outcomes.

According to the filing, approximately a dozen witnesses have since confirmed that Reed and Stites were involved in a consensual relationship before her death. The organizations argue that this relationship provides an alternative explanation for the presence of Reed’s DNA and that information supporting the relationship was allegedly not disclosed to the defense before trial.

The filing also cites developments in forensic science that challenge testimony presented during the original proceedings regarding the timing of DNA evidence. Additional forensic analysis, according to the brief, suggests that the estimated time of Stites’ death may differ from the timeline presented by prosecutors during Reed’s trial.

The organizations also highlighted evidence concerning Stites’ former fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, who later served prison time for unrelated violent crimes committed while working as a police officer. The filing references witness statements describing alleged prior abuse and threats toward Stites, as well as declarations claiming that Fennell confessed to the murder while incarcerated.

The organizations also emphasized that requests for post-conviction review are not uncommon when new scientific evidence or previously unavailable witness testimony emerges after a conviction. According to the brief, courts have an important responsibility to carefully examine new evidence, particularly in death penalty cases, where the consequences of an incorrect conviction cannot be reversed.

Reed’s latest habeas petition includes additional sworn declarations from former coworkers of Stites, testimony concerning investigative evidence and claims that favorable evidence was withheld from the defense. The petition asks the court to reconsider previous rulings based on the cumulative evidence now available.

The filing also argues that public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on transparency and a willingness to review convictions when credible evidence raises questions about their accuracy. FJP stated that additional DNA testing and judicial review would allow the court to fully evaluate all available evidence before making a final decision in a capital case.

FJP stated that allowing additional DNA testing and a full review of the evidence would help ensure confidence in the judicial process and protect against the risk of wrongful convictions in capital cases.

The organizations urged the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to carefully consider the newly presented evidence and allow the legal process to move forward with a complete review of Reed’s latest claims.

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