Public Defender Shortage Leads to Accused Man’s Arrest after He Leaves Court without Counsel

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A shortage of public defenders and conflict attorneys led to an accused man being taken into custody after he left court without being assigned counsel, despite arriving on time for his initial hearing at the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Judge Matthew S. Kahn discharged a bench warrant issued against the man after he missed his arraignment. Conflict Attorney Martina Avalos was assigned to the accused at the same hearing in which the warrant was discharged.

The accused is charged with theft and has two open cases involving alleged thefts from the same store. He is also known to suffer from drug dependence.

On Friday, Aug. 7, the accused arrived at his hearing on time, but because of a shortage of public defenders and conflict attorneys, he had to wait to see if one could be assigned to him. However, the accused left before an attorney was assigned, and a bench warrant was then issued.

The accused later appeared in court in custody, having been taken into custody after the bench warrant was issued. Judge Kahn told the accused, “These things happen,” referring to the accused’s belief that he was free to go, before discharging the warrant.

Since late 2025, there has been a shortage of public defenders in San Francisco. The Public Defender’s Office attributes the shortage to the District Attorney’s Office filing more cases than public defenders can handle, according to an October press release.

In an October interview with NBC Bay Area, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins accused the Public Defender’s Office of “pulling a stunt” to secure more funding for the office. Jenkins said her office has about a dozen more attorneys than the Public Defender’s Office.

She also explained that cases are being filed faster than in previous years, but no faster than during the pandemic.

In another interview with NBC Bay Area in March, Public Defender Mano Raju explained that “the district attorney’s office has $39 million more than the public defender’s office in San Francisco.”

“In addition to criminal defense, we also provide immigrant defense against deportation from federal authorities,” Raju further stated. “We also provide mental health advocacy for people in mental health court with the city attorney on the other side.”

Judge Kahn ultimately released the accused on his own recognizance and ordered him to report to San Francisco’s Community Assessment and Services Center and stay away from the store from which he allegedly stole.

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