Seattle Police Chief Resigns Amid Criticism over Delayed Information after Deadly Festival Shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes resigned following mounting criticism over the department’s response to a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival, including allegations that police waited hours to provide detailed information to the public and initially released information that later proved inaccurate, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Barnes’ resignation four days after the shooting, which occurred Sunday evening near the Space Needle during the annual Bite of Seattle festival, according to The New York Times. The shooting quickly became a major public safety issue for the city’s new mayor, who has emphasized transparency and community trust since taking office.

Criticism centered on the Police Department’s response to the shooting and its handling of public information. Critics argued that officials waited too long to release details about the shooting, creating confusion among festival attendees who were sheltering in place, and that some information initially provided to the public later proved to be inaccurate, according to the Times.

The Seattle Police Department defended its response, saying officers prioritized public safety and the ongoing homicide investigation. Barnes said officers “ran toward gunfire” and that information released during active investigations can change as additional facts become available.

Wilson cited transparency, accountability and public trust when announcing Barnes’ resignation. “Keeping people safe requires trust,” Wilson said, adding that police must build relationships with residents, community organizations and local businesses while remaining accountable to the public they serve.

Barnes’ resignation immediately drew criticism from several members of the Seattle City Council. Councilmember Bob Kettle, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said the decision would further strain relations between the mayor and the City Council, adding that Barnes “showed up here on day one to work for Seattle.”

Barnes became Seattle’s police chief in 2025 after previously serving as police chief in Madison, Wisconsin. He inherited a department facing staffing shortages, low morale and ongoing public distrust following nationwide protests after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Barnes replaced former Chief Adrian Diaz after an independent investigation concluded Diaz had concealed a romantic relationship with a subordinate and misled investigators. Barnes initially received support from civil rights leaders, downtown business organizations and city officials when he assumed leadership of the department.

Wilson considered replacing Barnes after taking office but ultimately retained him while evaluating the city’s public safety leadership. Seattle successfully hosted six FIFA World Cup matches earlier this year, and city statistics indicated that overall crime and gun violence had declined compared with post-pandemic levels.

Despite those trends, several high-profile shootings in recent months intensified criticism of city leaders’ response to violent crime, according to the Times. One April shooting occurred near the mayor while she announced new investments in community services, forcing those attending the event, including her daughter, to seek safety.

Sunday’s festival shooting appeared to mark a turning point in the mayor’s relationship with Barnes. Although police warned residents to avoid the Seattle Center shortly after the shooting, officials did not provide detailed public information for approximately five hours.

A department spokesperson said a planned news conference was delayed while officials waited for elected leaders, including Wilson and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, to arrive.

Barnes was attending a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Dallas when the shooting occurred. He later defended his absence during a Monday news conference, saying, “I wish I had a crystal ball and we could schedule gun violence. But we can’t.”

Barnes’ resignation gives Wilson the opportunity to appoint a police chief whose public safety priorities more closely align with her administration. The resignation also comes amid broader changes within City Hall following the departures of several senior administration officials.

Before Barnes resigned, community leaders and business organizations publicly expressed support for him. Civil rights attorney James Bible questioned the decision, saying the department had begun making progress in addressing police misconduct, while Councilmember Maritza Rivera described Barnes’ removal as an “impulsive and reckless decision.”

Investigators continue searching for additional suspects connected to Sunday’s shooting. Investigators believe two rival gangs were involved and that at least four firearms were used during the attack.

Tags: Seattle Police Department, Shon Barnes, Katie Wilson, Police Accountability, Bite of Seattle, Gun Violence

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