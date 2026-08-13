Prosecutor Cites Accused’s Drug History in Arson Case Despite No Prior Convictions

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — An assistant district attorney cited an accused man’s history of drug use in arguing that it contributed to his alleged criminal conduct in an arson case, despite the defense emphasizing that the fire was small, there was no malicious intent and the accused had no prior convictions.

At the San Francisco Hall of Justice, Deputy Public Defender Mario A. Gutierrez represented the accused, who faces arson charges stemming from a fire in his apartment. Gutierrez, as indicated, emphasized that the fire was small, there was no malicious intent and the accused did not have prior convictions, while Assistant District Attorney Samantha Zurcher cited the accused’s drug use in arguing that it precipitated the alleged criminal conduct.

Gutierrez explained that the fire originated from the accused’s shirt, which ignited inside his apartment and caused a significant amount of smoke. Gutierrez also highlighted that the incident and structural damage were minimal.

“[The accused] was taken to the hospital not only for social ventilation but also for a psychiatric hold,” Gutierrez said. “He remained there for a few days. He’s now very stable.”

Following Gutierrez’s statement, Zurcher expressed concern regarding public safety. She argued that the fire was not minor, citing $1,000 in structural damage repairs, and also highlighted the accused’s drug use, specifically the 7 grams of methamphetamine found in the accused’s pocket.

Zurcher described the accused as not being in the right state of mind and argued that his drug history precipitated his criminal conduct.

“Even if malice were not present, even if he were intoxicated and that’s why this [fire] happened, the people have serious concerns about the fact that his drug history precipitated his conduct,” Zurcher stated. “His drug use is turning into criminal conduct that, whether he intends to or not, is jeopardizing the lives of perhaps hundreds of people.”

Judge Dawn R. Payne expressed the same concern for public safety and asked Zurcher for her recommendation.

“I was going to ask for [an] example bail, I would expect your honor not to be inclined,” Zurcher responded. “I do believe at a minimum Electronic Monitoring (EM) is necessary.”

Gutierrez noted that the accused committed to attending all future hearings and entered a 10-day waiver.

Payne remarked that public safety could be addressed through measures that, at that point, did not require electronic monitoring.

Payne released the accused with conditions, including not possessing incendiary devices, attending a weekly substance abuse class and completing checkups with the Community Assessment and Service Center.

The next preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16 in Department 9 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

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