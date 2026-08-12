Judge Cuts Bail from $10,000 to $1,000 after Defense Argues Accused Has Only $5

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge reduced bail from $10,000 to $1,000 after a public defender argued that an accused man experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health struggles had only $5 to his name and could not reasonably afford the existing bail amount.

During the bail hearing in San Francisco Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Diamond Ward asked Judge Teresa Estrada-Mullaney to reduce bail to $100, arguing that the accused had no ability to pay $10,000.

Ward told the court that the accused has experienced years of homelessness and struggles with addiction and mental illness. She argued those circumstances, coupled with his lack of financial resources, made the existing bail effectively unattainable.

According to Ward, the accused had just $5 to his name. She asked Estrada-Mullaney to set bail at $100 rather than maintain an amount far beyond his financial means.

Deputy District Attorney Sarah Quinones opposed the request, pointing to seven failures to appear during the case.

The case dates back to April 2024, when the accused allegedly struck six cars with a metal pipe. He faces six felony vandalism counts stemming from the alleged incident.

Quinones asked the court to maintain the $10,000 bail and find that there were no less restrictive means available to ensure the accused’s appearance in court.

The prosecutor argued that a bail amount that is “reasonably” attainable does not have to be easily obtainable.

Quinones also attributed the length of the case, which has remained pending for more than two years, to the accused’s failures to appear.

Ward pushed back against the prosecution’s position, arguing that $10,000 could not reasonably be considered attainable for someone with virtually no financial resources.

She again asked the court to reduce bail to $100, emphasizing that the underlying allegations involved a “non-violent” offense and that the accused had only $5 on his books.

Estrada-Mullaney ultimately declined to release the accused on his own recognizance but agreed that the existing bail amount should be reduced.

The judge lowered bail from $10,000 to $1,000, leaving the accused required to post bail to secure his release despite the defense’s argument that even substantially lower bail presented a financial obstacle.

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