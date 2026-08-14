Judge Rejects Prosecution Attempt to Enforce Inapplicable Court Order

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge rejected a prosecutor’s attempt to add a charge alleging violation of a court order after the defense argued the order was no longer applicable to the accused.

During a preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Max Draskovich requested to add two charges of violating court orders despite one of the court orders no longer being applicable.

The accused is charged with felony petty theft.

On Aug. 12, in Department 20 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice, during arguments, Deputy Public Defender Sylvia Cediel questioned whether there had been a violation of the stay-away order. DPD Cediel explained that the order was shown as filed but not as served on the accused.

DDA Draskovich said he “intended” to add two charges of violating court orders, stating that the accused violated an April 2024 no-entry order as well as a December 2025 stay-away order.

Both court orders are for the Macy’s department store on O’Farrell Street in San Francisco. The 2024 court order restricts the accused from going inside Macy’s. The 2025 court order prohibits the accused from being within 150 yards of the store.

DPD Cediel objected to the request to add charges because she didn’t “believe there is sufficient evidence that [the accused] understood what [the order] said.”

DPD Cediel also pointed out that there was no record or transcript of the order being served in the court minutes.

The court order in question was issued on April 25, 2024; however, the previous judge “forgot to sign that order,” according to DPD Cediel.

Judge Teresa Mullaney mentioned that the “court order says including probationary period.”

DPD Cediel explained that because the case was resolved and the probationary period was no longer applicable, the April 2024 court order should not be applicable in this case.

DDA Draskovich explained that because both court orders, from April 2024 and December 2025, were “under disposition” in the December 2025 hearing, the April 2024 court order is “still applicable.”

Judge Mullaney agreed with the defense, stating that the accused was “still on probation for one, but not the other.”

Regarding the violation of the no-entry court order, Judge Mullaney said that the “count of violation of court order doesn’t fly,” but that the prosecution could still argue its case.

Judge Mullaney ruled in the defense’s favor, not allowing the prosecution to add the violation of the court order from 2024, but granted the prosecution’s request to add the violation of the court order from 2025.

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