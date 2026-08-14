States Take Uneven Approach to Convictions Built on ‘Junk Science,’ State Court Report Examines

NEW YORK — States are taking widely different approaches to criminal convictions built on forensic evidence later exposed as “junk science,” leaving incarcerated people’s chances for relief largely dependent on where they were convicted, State Court Report Managing Editor Kathrina Szymborski Wolfkot wrote in an essay published Thursday.

State Court Report, a publication of the Brennan Center for Justice, examined how states are handling such convictions as the U.S. Supreme Court has never held them unconstitutional, leaving relief to depend on state law.

The essay, introduced by State Court Report Editor-in-Chief Alicia Bannon, points to bite mark comparison, hair microscopy and outdated shaken baby syndrome diagnoses as examples of evidence once accepted in courtrooms and since discredited.

The Supreme Court has long held that prosecutors violate due process when they win a conviction using evidence they know is false, according to the essay. But the court has never extended that rule to evidence that was considered good science at the time of trial and only debunked later.

Two years ago, the justices declined to take up a petition asking them to resolve the question, the essay notes. The petitioner in that case, Charles McCrory, is now entering his fifth decade of incarceration for a felony murder conviction that rested largely on bite mark testimony the testifying expert himself later recanted.

With the high court silent, outcomes have varied widely from state to state, Wolfkot wrote.

Last month, the Hawaii Supreme Court held that Daniel Granillo’s 1990 felony convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault violated his due process right to a fair trial under the state constitution, according to the essay. The convictions rested in substantial part on hair and fiber evidence that has since been discredited.

The court ruled that convictions built on later-discredited science should be judged by the same standard as convictions built on knowingly false evidence. That standard is a lower burden for the defense than the “newly discovered” evidence test the intermediate appellate court had applied.

“Granillo is not less wrongly convicted because everyone in 1990 acted in good faith,” Justice Todd Eddins wrote for the majority, adding that conditioning relief on the state’s knowledge would shield an entire category of constitutional violations.

Legislatures have also stepped in, the essay notes. Since Texas passed the first “junk science” statute in 2013, California, Connecticut, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming have enacted laws that let a court order a new trial when the science underlying a conviction has been disproven.

But critics say some of those laws are not working as intended, according to Houston Public Media reporting cited in the essay. No one facing execution in Texas has won relief in the 13 years since the law passed.

Wolfkot called that outcome statistically improbable. Nationwide, one-third of people exonerated while on death row were convicted based on at least one form of junk science, according to Death Penalty Information Center data cited in the essay.

The essay points to the case of Robert Roberson, who was sentenced to death in 2003 for the death of his daughter Nikki based largely on shaken baby syndrome testimony. Roberson came within days of execution in late 2024 before Texas legislators subpoenaed him to testify about potential changes to the junk science law — on a date after his scheduled execution.

The move set off a separation-of-powers clash between the Legislature and the executive branch, which was charged with carrying out the execution, according to the essay. Roberson’s execution was rescheduled and then paused again in fall 2025, and his case is pending before a Texas lower court, KLTV reported.

In states without junk science statutes, people can seek relief through habeas corpus, the process by which incarcerated people challenge their convictions as unconstitutional. Because the federal Constitution guarantees fair process rather than correct outcomes, the Supreme Court has never recognized innocence on its own as a ground for post-conviction relief, the essay notes.

On the other hand, some states have.

In June, the Louisiana Supreme Court applied the state’s 2021 law on post-conviction claims of factual innocence for the first time, according to the essay. The court unanimously affirmed that Jimmie Duncan’s 1998 felony murder conviction, which relied on discredited bite mark analysis and pediatric forensic pathology, must be vacated.

When the U.S. Supreme Court declined to address junk science convictions, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that hundreds or even thousands of innocent people may remain incarcerated despite a modern scientific consensus rejecting the central evidence at their trials, according to the essay. She urged states to “create an efficient avenue” for people convicted on forensic science the scientific community has repudiated.

Slowly and unevenly, Wolfkot concluded, states are answering that call.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: