Supreme Court Ruling Clears Path for Mass Deportations of TPS Holders

NEW YORK — Nearly 350,000 Haitians and Syrians could face deportation to countries experiencing severe instability and insecurity after the Trump administration ended Temporary Protected Status for Haitians on Monday, just weeks after doing the same for Syrians, according to a statement released by the Center for Migration Studies of New York, a nonpartisan educational institute focused on international migration. This decision leaves about 340,000 Haitians and more than 6,000 Syrians facing possible deportation.

CMS framed the decision as inhumane and unsafe, stating, “Sending back Haitians and Syrians to unstable and dangerous conditions in their home countries is not simply a legal issue for our nation, but a moral one.”

The move follows a June 25 Supreme Court ruling in Mullin v. Doe, which cleared the way for the government to end TPS for both groups. According to CMS, the administration ended TPS for Syrians on July 17 and for Haitians on July 27, 2026.

Haiti was first granted TPS in 2010 after a devastating earthquake and years of political chaos. Advocates say the civil war left the country depleted and that the internal strife has failed to improve.

The State Department still warns Americans not to travel to Haiti because gangs control large parts of the country. CMS describes Haiti as the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, currently facing severe economic, political and social insecurity.

Syria’s TPS designation dates back to 2012, when the civil war broke out. More than a decade later, the country is still struggling.

CMS emphasizes how deeply connected Haitian TPS holders already are to American life, noting they “overwhelmingly live in family households” and that “85 percent” live in mixed-status households, including “the nearly 10 percent of adults married to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, as well as the 18 percent who are parents of one or more U.S. citizen children.”

Most Haitian TPS holders arrived in the U.S. within the last five years, but they have already made significant contributions to the workforce. CMS reports that 71% of Haitian TPS holders over the age of 16 are in the labor force.

More than half of them have jobs in transportation, manufacturing, food service or health care. About a third have a high school diploma, and more than a quarter have some college education.

About half of all Haitians with TPS live in just four metro areas: Miami, New York-Newark-Jersey City, Orlando and Boston. New York has one of the largest Haitian communities in the country, where thousands of Haitian families have lived for decades.

“Stripping status from hundreds of thousands of people all at once is both cruel and short-sighted,” said C. Mario Russell, CMS’s executive director. “TPS exists because these people genuinely can’t go home. That hasn’t changed. The administration doesn’t have to do this — it’s a choice.”

Russell said it is now up to Congress to pass a permanent fix that actually reflects what these communities have built here.

CMS also cautioned that legal service providers, faith communities and immigrant-serving organizations should brace for a surge in demand as affected Haitians and Syrians seek guidance on their status, work authorization and other options. CMS is urging anyone affected to get help only from legitimate immigration lawyers or accredited representatives, warning that scammers often target people in situations like this.

CMS is calling on the administration to reverse the decision and on Congress to step in and extend protections for Haitians and Syrians before it is too late.

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