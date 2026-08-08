Op-ed | The System Had No Place for One of Its Best Teachers

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He never followed the rules. He was one of the best teachers I ever had.

Mr. Schiermeyer once asked our high school chemistry class, “Who has gambled in Reno?” We were seventeen. Nobody had the faintest idea what he meant. He did not care. He spent the rest of the period walking us through expected value and why the house always wins. That was Dennis Schiermeyer. He would drop the lesson plan the second something more interesting crossed his mind, and it usually turned into the best class of the week.

He taught for 55 years, first at Woodland High School starting in 1965, then as an adjunct math and chemistry professor at Woodland Community College from 1975 until his retirement in December 2019. He is the reason I started college as a chemistry major.

One evening a week during summers, with no formal registration and no permission from the administration, he opened his high school classroom so a handful of us geeks could learn organic chemistry. Nobody signed up. Nobody got credit. We learned because a great teacher wanted us to.

Colleagues later said he had walked more students through intermediate algebra than any instructor in the college’s history. He called the college a redemption center, a place where people could rebuild a life. His own explanation was simple: “How you treat your students is how your teaching turns out.”

Excellence and compliance rarely travel together, and Mr. Schiermeyer proved that for decades. The college would not authorize enough copies for his handouts, so I offered to buy them for him. It said no. When Canvas became mandatory for recording grades, he refused and handed administrators his old paper gradebook, saying his grades had been turned in. When online teaching training became required, he would not sit through it. He was, by every account, a serious pain for the people who had to manage him. He was also, by every account, one of the best teachers who ever stood in front of a classroom.

That contradiction says less about Mr. Schiermeyer than about the systems built to employ people like him. He spent his career fighting for students he felt the system overlooked, insisting that discrimination in any form was wrong. California’s community colleges are engineered for standardization, which works fine at scale but leaves no room for a teacher whose gift is that he does not fit the mold. The same system he pushed to see every overlooked student eventually had no place left for him either.

A friend of mine, Art Pimentel, had Mr. Schiermeyer years after I did. Art tells the story of the day their class got a hypothetical: a nuclear missile was headed straight for Sacramento’s airport. What would you do? Art said he would run to Mexico. Mr. Schiermeyer called that foolish. He said he would run toward the airport instead, so the blast would take him before the fallout ever could. At seventeen, Art figured it was dark comedy from an odd, brilliant man. It reads differently now.

The last time I saw him, at a diner in Woodland, he picked up an old political argument from his classroom years earlier and ran with it as if no time had passed. Even in his seventies, he was too stubborn to let a good argument die.

Mr. Schiermeyer died by suicide. Thinking about Art’s story of the airport, I wonder now how much of it was a joke at all. Suicide rates among older men have been climbing, and the numbers are stark. Men aged 75 to 84 die by suicide at roughly 38 per 100,000, according to CDC data reported by STAT News, climbing to nearly 56 per 100,000 for men over 85. That is a public health problem this state and country have been slow to name, let alone address.

If you are struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text, any hour of any day.

I have no policy fix that brings Mr. Schiermeyer back or rewrites how colleges treat their best, most difficult teachers. What I have is this. Before you lose someone who shaped who you became, do not wait for a diner to run into them again. Call. Write. Say thank you while they can still hear it.

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