Professor Warns Trump’s Death Penalty Expansion Mirrors Iran’s Use of State Power

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s push to expand the federal death penalty, add execution methods and seek capital punishment for drug offenses is moving the United States closer to practices associated with countries such as Iran, professor Austin Sarat argues, as executions increase both domestically and worldwide.

In an opinion article published Monday by Justia’s Verdict, Sarat argues that Iran demonstrates how capital punishment can become not only a criminal penalty but also a display of government power used to deter dissent and consolidate political control.

Sarat, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College, points to Iran’s July 28 public execution of two men convicted of killing police officers during nationwide anti-government protests.

According to a Los Angeles Times report published July 28, Iran publicly hanged Abdolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amir Hossein Safari Hosseinabadi in Isfahan’s Alikhani Square. Iranian authorities convicted the two men of killing four police officers during anti-government protests in January and accused them of setting a police station on fire and damaging public buildings.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the proceedings used against people accused of participating in the protests. According to the Los Angeles Times, rights groups allege that political prisoners in Iran are prosecuted in secretive courts, denied due process and convicted using confessions obtained through torture.

Amnesty International characterized the July 28 executions as an escalation in Iran’s use of capital punishment to suppress opposition. The organization reported that at least 60 additional people connected to the protests remained at risk of execution, including three people arrested when they were children.

Sarat cites reporting that more than 800 executions had already been verified in Iran this year and notes that more than 80 offenses under Iranian law can carry a death sentence, including murder, certain sexual offenses and drug crimes.

He also cites a 2023 European Parliament study concluding that Iran had the highest number of executions per capita in the world.

According to Amnesty International figures cited by Sarat, Iran carried out 2,159 executions in 2025, accounting for most of the increase in documented executions worldwide that year.

Sarat uses Iran’s record to examine the Trump administration’s expansion of capital punishment in the United States. Although Trump treats Iran as an enemy, Sarat argues that the president favors an increasingly aggressive approach to the death penalty.

On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety.” The order directs federal prosecutors to pursue capital punishment in qualifying cases and instructs the attorney general to help states obtain lethal injection drugs.

In April, the Justice Department announced additional measures to implement Trump’s order, saying the president had directed the department to prioritize seeking death sentences and carrying them out.

According to The Guardian, the department also restored the lethal injection protocol used during Trump’s first administration and expanded the federal execution protocol to include firing squads.

Sarat notes that Trump has previously discussed hanging and the guillotine as possible execution methods, as well as televising the final moments of people sentenced to death.

He also points to Trump’s repeated account of Gen. John Pershing supposedly executing Muslim prisoners during the U.S. occupation of the Philippines. Sarat notes there is no evidence Pershing carried out the executions Trump has described.

Trump has also repeatedly called for imposing the death penalty on people convicted of selling drugs.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised that if returned to the White House, his administration would seek the death penalty for people caught selling drugs, arguing that capital punishment was necessary to combat the drug trade.

Sarat argues such a policy could impose a disproportionate punishment on small-scale dealers who are not major drug traffickers and would resemble Iran’s use of capital punishment for drug offenses.

He further argues that executing people for drug offenses would raise human rights concerns and conflict with international standards limiting the death penalty to the most serious crimes.

The debate comes as executions have increased in the United States.

The U.S. carried out 47 executions in 2025, the highest total in 16 years, according to Amnesty International figures cited by Sarat. He notes that those executed included a disproportionate number of people of color and individuals with serious mental illnesses.

Executions also increased worldwide, from 1,518 documented executions in 2024 to 2,707 in 2025, with Iran responsible for most of the increase.

Amnesty International also documented 2,334 new death sentences worldwide in 2025, a 12% increase from the 2,087 known death sentences imposed in 2024.

Drug-related offenses accounted for approximately half of all known executions during 2025. According to Amnesty International figures cited by Sarat, China, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore were known to have carried out executions for drug offenses.

Sarat argues those figures illustrate a broader connection between capital punishment and government power, particularly in authoritarian countries where executions can serve as public demonstrations of state authority.

He cites The Atlantic writer Elizabeth Bruenig, who has characterized Trump’s political project as authoritarian and argued that his interest in capital punishment is connected to a broader pursuit of concentrated presidential power.

Sarat argues that the relationship between democracy and capital punishment is therefore significant. Although democratic governments do not necessarily abolish the death penalty, he contends that democratic countries generally use less violent forms of criminal punishment than authoritarian governments.

Despite the recent increase in executions, the longer global trend has moved toward abolition.

Citing Together Against the Death Penalty, Sarat reports that 62% of states and territories worldwide have abolished capital punishment, while another 15% retain the death penalty in law but no longer conduct executions.

When France abolished capital punishment in 1981, Sarat notes, approximately two-thirds of the world’s states regularly practiced the death penalty.

Sarat concludes that Trump’s efforts to expand capital punishment are moving the United States against that longer international trend while raising questions about due process, proportional punishment, human rights and the government’s power to impose an irreversible sentence.

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