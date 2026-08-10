Communism Hasn’t Failed. The US Sabotaged It.

September 11, 1973. Salvador Allende is inside the presidential palace in Santiago, and the building is being shelled. He gets on the radio one last time. He tells the country he won’t resign, that history is his judge, that he’ll pay with his life if he has to. A few hours later, as soldiers storm the palace, he’s dead. The official investigation, reopened decades later and confirmed again, says he took his own life rather than surrender to the men coming through the door. Those men were backed, funded, and cheered on by the United States.

Within a year, the headlines back home weren’t about the coup. They were about what comes next when you let socialism run a country.

There’s a story the United States tells about its own poor, and it never changes. The man in the unemployment line didn’t try hard enough. The woman in the SNAP line made bad choices. The United States has the highest poverty rate of any wealthy nation on earth, not close to the highest, the highest, the weakest safety net among its peers, and wealth inequality more extreme than almost any other developed country. Nobody says the system failed. They say the person failed.

Now watch what happens the second the poverty belongs to a country we don’t like. Suddenly the system gets to be the villain. This is what communism does, they say, pointing at empty shelves we had a hand in emptying. Same hunger. Same photo. One version’s a personal failing. The other’s an indictment of an entire philosophy. Nobody’s ever asked why the same picture gets two different explanations depending on which flag is behind it.

Here’s the answer.

It was never about which system produces poverty. It’s about who gets to blame the system, and who gets blamed instead. And for a hundred years, the United States has made sure it’s never the one holding the bag.

Let’s go through the file.

Iran, 1953. Mohammad Mossadegh is the elected prime minister, and his crime is nationalizing his own country’s oil industry, taking it back from a British company that had been draining it for decades while Iranians stayed poor. The CIA ran an operation to remove him, they’ve admitted it themselves, declassified their own internal history of it, and they installed the Shah in his place. The Shah built a secret police force called SAVAK that tortured and disappeared his own citizens for the next twenty-five years. Mossadegh spent the rest of his life under house arrest, then died there, erased from his own country’s official history for a generation. When Iran finally exploded in 1979, the explosion got called radical religious extremism. Nobody in the coverage bothered to ask what a quarter century of a CIA-installed police state might radicalize a person into.

Guatemala, 1954. Jacobo Arbenz is an elected reformer whose real crime is land reform, redistributing unused acreage to peasants who’d been landless for generations. It threatens the holdings of the United Fruit Company, a US corporation with executives who had personal ties inside Eisenhower’s own administration. The CIA’s own released archive on this, over five thousand pages of it, shows them fabricating a story about Soviet arms shipments to justify a coup that was never about communism at all. It was about a fruit company’s balance sheet. Arbenz goes into exile. A military dictator takes his place. What follows is a thirty-six-year civil war that a later UN-backed truth commission determined included acts of genocide against the country’s Mayan population. Two hundred thousand people dead or disappeared. Nobody remembers the fruit company anymore. Everybody still remembers to say communism failed there.

And Chile, the country Allende never got to finish building, didn’t go back to being run by his socialism after he died. The United States had already ended that, by force. It got handed to a group of economists trained directly under Milton Friedman, the Chicago Boys, who used the country as a live laboratory for hardcore deregulated capitalism. Inequality got worse under it. The country everyone points to as proof socialism failed had its actual poverty shaped, afterward, by the very system they claim would have saved it.

Nicaragua isn’t buried in old cables. Congress caught this one live, in public hearings, on television. The Reagan administration illegally armed and funded a paramilitary group called the Contras to fight Nicaragua’s elected Sandinista government, and paid for it partly by secretly selling weapons to Iran, the same Iran the US had spent decades treating as an enemy since the country it destabilized in 1953 finally threw off the government we installed there. Human rights investigators documented the Contras committing atrocities against civilians, and the United States funded them anyway, called them freedom fighters anyway, and when Nicaragua came out the other side poorer and more unstable than before, that got filed under socialism failing too, not under what a war we paid for does to a small country.

Vietnam gets more than a sentence, because hundreds of thousands of lives deserve more than a sentence. An entire war fought under the banner of stopping communism from spreading, a domino theory that assumed one country falling meant all of Southeast Asia would follow, a theory that turned out to be wrong. Millions of Vietnamese dead. Fifty-eight thousand US troops dead. A chemical called Agent Orange sprayed across the countryside that’s still causing birth defects in Vietnam three generations later. And the ledger from that war never once gets the honesty of asking what stopping communism actually cost, only what communism would have cost if we’d let it happen.

Cuba is the one I have to be careful with, because it’s genuinely disputed. I won’t tell you the embargo explains all of Cuba’s poverty, because that would be a lie. Economists disagree, seriously, on how much of it is the embargo versus the internal economy. But here’s what isn’t disputed. The United States has never once let anyone check its own math the way it demands Cuba explain theirs.

The part that breaks the whole thing open isn’t something we did to another country. It’s what we did to our own. COINTELPRO wasn’t foreign policy. The FBI ran a program to identify and destroy anything they labeled a communist threat, and one of their prime targets was the Black Panther Party, whose free breakfast programs were, by the government’s own numbers, feeding poor kids better than existing federal programs did. Hoover said outright why he wanted them gone: the programs were building sympathy, and sympathy was the threat. Not violence. A full stomach with the wrong name attached to it.

So the FBI tore it down. And when poverty in those neighborhoods didn’t improve, nobody blamed the agency that just gutted a working anti-poverty program for being called communist. They blamed the community. They always blame the community.

This isn’t history. Venezuela is under US sanctions right now, and the rhetoric hasn’t changed a word in seventy years. It’s never the sanctions. Never the coup. Never the fruit company, or the man who told the CIA to make an economy scream. It’s always communism’s fault, a hundred years running, sitting in plain English in an archive anyone can read.

And people are still out there right now reciting it like scripture, with zero curiosity about who broke it first. That’s not an accident. That’s the propaganda finishing its job. It doesn’t need to survive a fact check. It just needs to never get one.

They don’t ask if the system failed. They ask if they can pin it on someone else fast enough that their own citizens do the yelling for them, for free, forever.

Allende told them history would be his judge. A hundred years running the same con, and history’s still waiting on the jury they’ve been paying off the whole time.

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