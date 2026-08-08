Op-ed | A Prison Where White Men Are the Majority

Recently, I was transferred from United States Penitentiary Hazelton to USP Terre Haute in Indiana. The purpose of this transfer was that I had signed up for a renowned program there called Life Connections. After six months of waiting, my application was accepted.

Unfortunately, on Good Friday, after coming back from Messianic service, where I had spoken and taught on Psalm 57 out of a Messianic Scriptures Bible, I was attacked by three individuals and stabbed multiple times. Notwithstanding that it was me against three men, I still received a fighting write-up and was later found guilty of said write-up by the DHO (Disciplinary Hearing Officer). Guess I defended myself too well.

Anyway, while awaiting transfer to another USP, my LCP application was approved, so off I was sent to USP Terre Haute.

The stay at Terre Haute was the shortest time I had ever spent at a USP, from May 14 to June 17. The reason was that one of the requirements for being accepted into the Life Connections Program is that a prisoner must not have incurred any write-ups for a whole year. Thus, the write-up I received for defending myself disqualified me.

The people who designate prisoners throughout the Federal Bureau of Prisons still had me transferred there, and for four days I was on the LCP unit, a unit unlike any I had ever seen.

I graduated from the second renowned program offered by the FBOP, called the Challenge Program. Its units are far different from regular prison units in terms of atmosphere, amenities, sense of community and decor. Still, Challenge has nothing on the LCP unit I visited.

Anyhow, on the fourth day of my stay, I was informed that I was disqualified from being in the program and would be going to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) to await transfer back to an “active yard.”

United States penitentiaries have distinct types of USPs: “active” and “drop” yards. The former are the yards I have been on for more than 17 1/2 of the 21 years I have been incarcerated.

Essentially, an active yard is one where various gangs and cliques operate and geography is the norm — you run with your state or states. Violence is normal, along with all sorts of other uncouth things.

A “drop” yard, on the other hand, is where guys supposedly no longer want to affiliate with their gangs. Those kinds of yards are also filled with people who have sex offenses, cooperated with the government in their cases or in prison, as well as homosexual and transgender prisoners.

USP Terre Haute is a drop yard. Although I am none of those things, I couldn’t stay at Terre Haute. I would not have wanted to, especially after what I saw and heard during my short stay.

Now, I have no empirical evidence, only anecdotal observations, but White men appeared to make up the majority of the prison population there. Never had I seen the vast number of White prisoners that I saw there at any other prison.

But what I really found surprising was the level of violence taking place on a drop yard. While in the SHU, I watched as guys got locked up for fights, assaults, weapons and drugs every day, all day.

Not just that, but it was like Sodom and Gomorrah there, where guys openly talked about sexual activities of all manners with transgender prisoners, which I found so perverse as to literally shock my conscience. Up until then, I thought I had seen it all and heard it all in prison. That stay at USP Terre Haute was absolutely shocking.

In the midst of all this are four program units, with LCP being at the top. LCP is a faith-based program that helps individuals with cognitive thinking while exploring ways in which they can place their faith and beliefs at the center of their thinking and behavior.

There is only one LCP in the USPs, whereas the Challenge Program is in all of them, both active and drop yards.

In addition to the LCP and Challenge programs, Terre Haute also has two other unit programs: RISE, a mental health program, and, just in the last month or so, a dog program where prisoners will raise dogs, I assume.

There used to be a UNICOR facility, which is a prison factory that makes a variety of things for FBOP prisons and other government agencies and pays the highest wages. It is being replaced with a vocational training program offering training in various vocations. Additionally, there are a number of programs offered by the education and recreation departments.

I had never been on a yard that had so many housing unit-based and departmental programs.

Executive staff — i.e., regional directors, wardens and assistant wardens — will say such programs can’t be offered on active yards because there is too much violence and too many lockdowns. Again, my 30 or so days at Terre Haute suggested otherwise.

I am certain that if the level of violence were measured between Terre Haute and any active yard, Terre Haute would far exceed it. Moreover, active yards see the level of violence they do because of a lack of programs.

As I outlined in a previous essay, “The Warehousing of Prisoners and Its Unproductivity,” USPs are nothing more than warehouses of human bodies, where a person coming into prison uneducated and with no skills likely will leave that way because of the FBOP intentionally not offering meaningful programs in USPs.

I am currently back in the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky at USP McCreary, where the only unit-based program is the Challenge Program, which I graduated from at USP Hazelton in West Virginia. Prior to that, I was at USP Lee in Virginia.

Outside of my own agency and desire to ameliorate myself daily, none of these USPs offered me any meaningful programs and certainly no vocational skills, which are nonexistent.

As a side note, all of the above-mentioned USPs are staffed almost entirely by White employees. Not so coincidentally, all of them have what I have observed to be high incidents of excessive force, abuse of authority and staff killings of prisoners, while the majority of the prisoners are Black.

My mind won’t let me forget how many White prisoners were at Terre Haute alongside the extraordinary programs offered there.

Is the FBOP catering to a specific prison demographic?

Or is this just another example of what I have seen countless times in prison with certain prisoners: White privilege?

Prince Isaac

Pine Knot, KY

8-1-26

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