Voting Rights Act at 61: Legal Defense Fund Warns of Renewed Threats to Black Voters

WASHINGTON — On the 61st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Legal Defense Fund President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson sharply criticized President Donald Trump, his administration and the U.S. Supreme Court, accusing them Thursday of working to “undermine democracy” by attacking the landmark law and the protections it sought to provide Black voters.

The VRA was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Aug. 6, 1965, outlawing the “discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting,” according to the National Archives.

The VRA also required covered jurisdictions to “obtain preclearance” for any new voting practices and procedures from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia or the U.S. attorney general.

“The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was the most significant statutory change in the relationship between the federal and state governments in the area of voting since the Reconstruction period following the Civil War,” the National Archives said.

By the end of 1965, a quarter-million new Black voters had registered to vote.

Throughout Trump’s second term, his administration has been committed to “spreading disinformation targeting mail-in voting, weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to seize state voter rolls and threaten efforts to register voters, persecuting elections officials, and seeking to force restrictive voting measures through Congress and eliminate federal efforts to support fair election administration,” Nelson claimed.

Trump’s administration has “made the extraordinary move to raid an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, and seize ballots due to baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election,” U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said, citing the action as an example of the Trump administration’s efforts to “disenfranchise Americans” and make it harder for them to exercise their voting rights.

In addition to the Trump administration, Nelson also cited the overwhelmingly conservative Supreme Court, where six of the nine justices are conservative, including three appointed by Trump, as an additional force that has “decimated the VRA time and time again.”

Nelson’s harsh statement followed Supreme Court rulings in Shelby County, Brnovich and Callais.

In the 2013 Shelby County decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of declaring Section 4 of the VRA unconstitutional. Section 4 of the VRA identified certain “eligible” districts as those that had less than 50% voter turnout for the 1964 presidential election while also having voting tests as of Nov. 1, 1964.

When viewed in conjunction with Section 5 — which prohibited eligible districts from changing their voting laws without gaining “official authorization” — the VRA had essentially prevented districts from creating barriers to voting.

According to Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion for the court, Section 4 of the VRA imposed burdens on districts that were no longer responsive to current conditions in voting jurisdictions, thus making the provision unconstitutional.

The framework of the VRA was further damaged in 2021 when, in the Brnovich case, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in defense of Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy, or OOP, and H.B. 2023.

OOP enabled counties to discard provisional votes if there were suspicions of incorrect information on ballots, even though there rarely was, and H.B. 2023 was a Republican-backed Arizona law that outlawed third-party entities from handling ballots.

The protection of these two policies heavily affected minority voters in the state, as they were high-percentage users of provisional voting and third-party ballot collection agencies.

However, according to Justice Samuel Alito, who delivered the opinion of the court, neither OOP nor H.B. 2023 placed an exceedingly unusual burden on voters, and any racial disparity presented by the policies was “small in absolute terms.”

Most recently, in April 2026, the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s attempt to create a second Black-majority congressional district in a 6-3 ruling.

This was under the guise of the district being a Section 2 violation of the VRA, which prohibited discriminatory voting practices. Ironically, this new district was the result of a previous ruling that argued Louisiana was diluting minority voter representation.

In response, the Louisiana Legislature created a new congressional map, SB 8, which included the highly controversial second majority-minority district.

Moreover, in his opinion of the court, Justice Alito held that although SB 8 did appear to be more proportionally representative of Louisiana, it also carried an intention to discriminate against white voters by favoring Black constituents, thus making it a violation in his eyes.

Nelson and the Legal Defense Fund are calling on Congress to pass an expanded John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in hopes of permanently protecting the right to vote without the threat of racial discrimination and partisan manipulation.

“We have fought too long and too hard to ensure that our elections are safe, secure, and accessible for all eligible Americans, and we must work together to combat these despicable disenfranchisement efforts,” Durbin said.

“We must hold the line. We must honor the courage and conviction of the advocates that came before us. We must organize, mobilize, and energize the people that this administration continuously targets. We must demand accountability from elected officials to fulfill the promise of a truly representative government,” Nelson stated.

“This year’s VRA anniversary is not a time to reflect,” Nelson said. “It’s a time for action.”

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