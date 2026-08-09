Washington Voters to Decide on Initiative for Sex Verification in Girls’ Sports

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington voters will decide in November whether students seeking to participate in girls’ school sports must obtain medical verification of their biological sex, a proposal aimed at excluding transgender girls that critics warn could subject young athletes to invasive examinations and create new barriers to participation, according to reporting by Raw Story.

Initiative Measure IL26-638 would prohibit students the measure defines as “biologically male” from competing in individual or team athletic competitions designated exclusively for female students at K-12 schools.

Under the initiative, students seeking to compete on girls’ teams would have to provide a statement signed by their personal health care provider verifying biological sex based on at least one of three criteria: reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup or naturally produced testosterone levels.

The provision has drawn particular concern because reproductive anatomy is explicitly included as one permissible method of verification, raising the possibility that some students could undergo genital examinations as part of the process.

The initiative does not, however, require every girl to undergo such an examination because genetic or testosterone testing could also be used.

The measure states that protecting fairness in girls’ interscholastic sports requires students to compete in athletic activities consistent with the gender assigned at birth and argues that incorporating sex verification into existing sports physicals would promote equity, safety and competitive balance.

Opponents contend that the proposal would impose unnecessary medical scrutiny on children in an effort to exclude a small number of transgender athletes from school sports.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has allowed transgender students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity since 2007. According to reporting cited by Raw Story, the association estimates that roughly 10 transgender athletes compete among more than 200,000 student-athletes statewide.

The initiative is backed by Let’s Go Washington, a conservative political organization that collected more than 444,000 signatures for the measure, exceeding the number required to qualify for the ballot.

The Legislature took no action on the proposal during its 2026 session, sending the question to voters.

Supporters frame the proposal as a matter of fairness in girls’ athletics, arguing that transgender girls may have competitive advantages and that restrictions are necessary to preserve athletic opportunities for female students.

The initiative says that “protecting the integrity and fairness of women’s interscholastic sports necessitates that students compete in athletic activities consistent with the gender assigned at birth.”

Critics, however, argue the verification requirements would reach far beyond transgender students because every student seeking to participate in girls’ sports would have to obtain the required medical certification.

Lauren Hipp, a Washington mother of three and national director of early education at MomsRising, told The Cut that the proposal could subject children to medical procedures unrelated to their health.

“It’s not reflective of who we are. It’s unbelievable to think we would be subjecting kids to these kinds of invasive medical exams that have no basis in health or safety,” Hipp said. “One of my daughters is a rising fourth-grader, and she played a sport last year. Are you going to ask a fourth-grader to undergo this?”

The initiative does not specify precisely how reproductive anatomy would be examined, who would pay for genetic or hormone testing or how disputes over a provider’s certification would be handled.

Those uncertainties have amplified concerns among opponents about how the measure would operate in practice, particularly for younger children and families with limited access to health care.

The initiative’s official ballot summary states that students participating in designated girls’ sports would need a health care provider to verify biological sex “based on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels.”

The proposal therefore does not explicitly mandate a genital examination for every student, but reproductive anatomy is one of three forms of evidence the initiative authorizes providers to use.

The measure would also fundamentally change Washington’s existing approach to transgender student participation in athletics by requiring schools to prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams covered by the initiative.

Critics say the scope of the verification system is disproportionate to the number of transgender students currently participating in Washington school sports and could ultimately discourage cisgender as well as transgender girls from competing.

A recently graduated Washington student-athlete identified as Maria told The Cut that she has been organizing against the initiative.

“I haven’t met a single person who has thought this was a good initiative,” Maria said. “And I think for good reason because it just has no place in school sports.”

She added, “It breaks my heart. For me to encourage young girls to play sports and become passionate about it, just for more obstacles and barriers to be put in their way — it just feels so wrong.”

Washington voters will ultimately determine whether those requirements become state law when IL26-638 appears on the Nov. 3 ballot.

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