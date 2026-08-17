Woodland Pharmacy Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQ Slurs Following Online Harassment and Threats

WOODLAND, Calif. — A family-owned Woodland pharmacy was vandalized early Monday morning, with a window smashed near pro-LGBTQ signs and anti-gay slurs painted across another window, prompting community leaders to raise concerns about a potential hate crime and an escalating pattern of online harassment targeting LGBTQ+ supporters in Yolo County.

Corner Drug, a longtime Main Street pharmacy, disclosed the vandalism in a Facebook post Monday, saying the damage came after the business had publicly displayed its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Early this morning the window of our family pharmacy was smashed and anti gay slurs were painted on them,” Corner Drug wrote.

Photographs of the damage show shattered glass surrounding signs expressing support for Woodland Pride and LGBTQ+ residents. One sign identifies the business as a “Safe Place” for LGBTQ+ people, while another states, “Hate Has No Business Here.”

The pharmacy responded to the vandalism with defiance.

“To the person that did this: we can fix a window but you will always be broken,” Corner Drug wrote. “I can also see you started to have some trouble with spelling, always practice on a sheet of paper first.”

The family said it documented the damage before cleaning up the business Monday morning.

“We documented the damage and cleaned up the scene this morning as a family with lots of good humor and teamwork,” Corner Drug wrote. “Thank you to our community for checking in with us and visiting our stores.”

The pharmacy also announced that it would respond to the vandalism by financially supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations, including Elevate Queer Yolo and the Davis Phoenix Coalition.

“We will be donating to several local LGBT nonprofits including Elevate Queer Yolo: Lgbtqia+ Youth & Young Adult Services and Davis Phoenix Coalition this week as a direct result of this hate,” Corner Drug wrote. “You did this.”

The business added, “An attack on us is an attack on our community and this will make us stronger together.”

Davis City Councilmember Gloria Partida, who is also executive director of the Davis Phoenix Coalition, said the vandalism followed days of derogatory social media messages and threats directed at the business owner.

“Last night, a locally owned business on Main Street in Woodland was vandalized: anti-LGBTQ slurs scrawled on a window, another window smashed,” Partida said. “The smashed window featured several pro-LGBTQ stickers, showing support for Woodland Pride, advertising the store as a Safe Place for LGBTQ+ patrons, and proclaiming ‘Hate has no business here.’”

Partida said the vandalism came after what she described as a sustained campaign of harassment.

“This act of intimidation and bigotry followed days of derogatory messages and even death threats posted on social media and sent to the business owner,” she said.

According to Partida, Corner Drug had been featured the previous week on the public social media account of a Yolo County resident known for expressing anti-LGBTQ views.

“This was not a spontaneous, out-of-the-blue act by a lone individual,” Partida said.

Partida said the resident posted video of Corner Drug’s Pride Month display while making what Partida described as inflammatory and baseless claims repeating anti-transgender disinformation.

“The comments on the post are similarly extreme, laced with slurs, calling the business ‘hateful,’ and claiming it is ‘promoting crimes against humanity,’” Partida said.

Partida did not allege that the resident committed the vandalism. Rather, she argued that the incident followed a broader pattern in which people and institutions highlighted on the resident’s social media subsequently received harassment and threats.

“The business owner has been trying to field these hateful messages and protect staff while also caring for a newborn baby at home,” Partida said.

Partida said similar incidents have previously occurred in Yolo County, pointing to events in Davis in 2023 involving the public library and local schools.

“This is not the first time we have seen a pattern like this in Yolo County,” Partida said.

She said the same resident made several videos about the Davis library and schools using similar anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

“Immediately following, librarians received death threats, law enforcement investigated several bomb threats to local schools—disrupting children’s school days and spreading fear—and educators were woken in the middle of the night due to bomb threats at their residences,” Partida said.

Partida said businesses in both Woodland and Davis have experienced similar harassment after appearing on the resident’s social media.

“Other local businesses in Woodland and Davis have been similarly targeted and experienced the same deluge of threats, insults, and slurs, only after being featured on this resident’s social media,” she said.

Partida acknowledged the broad protections afforded to speech under the First Amendment and the legal difficulty of establishing a connection between inflammatory online speech and subsequent criminal conduct by other people.

“All speech—including hate speech—is protected in the United States by the First Amendment, which bars the government (but not private businesses) from censoring speech,” Partida said. “Exceptions include defamatory speech, libel, and incitement, but these exceptions are strictly limited and can be difficult to prove in a court of law.”

She argued that social media has changed the scale at which inflammatory speech can reach people and potentially generate harassment.

“In the age of social media, however, the ability to disperse hate speech, lies, and inflammatory disinformation to an audience of tens of thousands with a single click amplifies the harm a single person can create, triggering an exponential response to one individual’s discriminatory grievance,” Partida said.

She also pointed to the difficulty of identifying people responsible for anonymous threats made online.

“The usage of basic, easily accessible privacy tools such as VPNs makes holding those responsible for making threats of violence almost impossible, and therefore the link to the original, inciting incident also untraceable,” Partida said. “The perpetrators therefore escape consequences for their actions again and again.”

Partida said the inability to establish those connections through evidence that meets a legal standard has contributed to growing frustration in the community.

“We are seeing, as a result, a growing frustration in our local community where the link between one resident targeting a business or a person on her social media and the hounding of that business or person afterwards seems obvious to the average person, but is often impossible to prove in a court of law,” Partida said. “This is a dangerous state of affairs for any community.”

The Davis Phoenix Coalition praised Corner Drug’s longstanding presence in Woodland and its support for LGBTQ+ residents.

“We at the Davis Phoenix Coalition deeply appreciate the role that Corner Drug has maintained in the Woodland and Yolo County community for 100 years,” Partida said. “A family business, Corner Drug has responded to community needs by providing delivery services that many residents depend upon.”

She added, “Such a beloved pillar of Woodland’s business community should not have to suffer such base and cowardly attacks for being stalwart LGBTQ+ allies.”

The coalition said violence directed at marginalized communities can extend beyond physical assaults and include rhetoric and policies intended to stigmatize or exclude people.

“DPC holds that hateful violence is not limited to physical violence, but can be enacted through slurs, untrue and deliberately provocative propaganda, criminalization of people’s identities rather than actions, and policies that target marginalized groups for extra scrutiny or exclusion,” Partida said. “Bigotry threatens the very fabric of a community, seeking to rend neighbors apart over identity differences.”

Partida said harassment also imposes tangible costs on businesses, community organizations and individuals forced to spend time responding to threats rather than performing their normal work.

“These attacks also serve to pull people’s energy and time away from their work, whether business owners serving customers or nonprofit workers serving community members,” she said.

But Partida said the ultimate objective of intimidation is to silence LGBTQ+ people and their allies.

“But what the perpetrators of these acts want above all is for those of us who are LGBTQ+ and allies to the LGBTQ+ community to be afraid,” Partida said. “The threats of physical violence, doxxing, and social media exposure are meant to force us back into closets, to shut up, sit down, and stop demanding our rights. In this goal, they are failing.”

Partida said attacks against organizations and businesses supporting LGBTQ+ people have instead strengthened the coalition’s determination to remain publicly engaged.

“Every attack on community leaders, businesses, and service providers that stand up for LGBTQ+ people in Yolo County and nationwide only strengthens our resolve to be more out, yell louder, stand taller, and keep demanding our rights,” she said.

“The LGBTQ+ community has been stigmatized in the US with the same lies for decades, and not once has it been effective,” Partida added. “History shows that being LGBTQ+ is simply part of the human experience—we show up consistently from the ancient world until today.”

The Davis Phoenix Coalition called on lawmakers to consider how social media has changed the ability of individuals to direct large audiences toward private citizens, businesses and community organizations.

“We call on our lawmakers to recognize these new social media tools and methods are putting ordinary Americans at risk in ways they never have before,” Partida said. “One person should not be able to create such havoc across an entire county with her personal bigotry.”

Partida said protecting free expression must be balanced against accountability when conduct crosses into threats to public safety.

“Free speech is a right, but it is also a responsibility, and it is being abused to try to intimidate people and force us underground,” Partida said. “Freedom of expression should allow all to live authentically. This can only be done when we hold each other accountable to when the line is crossed to endangering safety.”

Corner Drug, meanwhile, said the vandalism would not deter the family or weaken its commitment to the community.

“An attack on us is an attack on our community,” the pharmacy said, “and this will make us stronger together.”

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: