COURT WATCH: Accused Secures Release after Defense Shows Missed Court Dates Occurred while Incarcerated

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused individual secured release on supervised own recognizance July 29 after defense counsel clarified in Yolo County Superior Court that three previous failures to appear occurred while the accused was incarcerated in another county and unable to attend the hearings.

During the felony arraignment hearing, the court considered the accused’s previous failure-to-appear status in deciding a request for release, despite the accused’s inability to appear in court because of incarceration in another county.

The accused was previously incarcerated in Sacramento County in pretrial detention between August 2025 and July 2026 on several felony charges, including kidnapping and grand theft. This prevented the accused from attending court hearings.

Defense attorney Hendrick Crowell requested that the accused be released the same day and, if not released, be given the minimum bail, arguing the accused had never actually failed to appear while able to attend court. He also said the accused has a job and resides in a house in Woodland with a sister.

Crowell also stated that the accused is willing to accept any level of supervision upon release and is “willing to cooperate.”

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo’s only objection was that the accused had failed to appear three times for a trial-setting conference, on Oct. 1, 2025, Oct. 14, 2025, and Nov. 14, 2025. She relied heavily on the failures to appear; however, she did not state that the accused was incarcerated at the time of the trial-setting conferences.

The court considered the accused’s failures to appear, even though the accused was incarcerated in another county at the time because of a previous felony conviction.

Crowell clarified the issue by restating the history of the accused’s incarceration in another county, which prevented the accused from attending the court hearings.

With the key detail Crowell provided, the court cleared up the misunderstanding. Judge Danette Brown then ruled that the accused would be released on supervised own recognizance.

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