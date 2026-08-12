COURT WATCH: Judge Upholds Dismissal of Charge Alleging Accused Brought Controlled Substance into Jail

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Aug. 10 upheld the dismissal of a charge alleging an accused person knowingly brought a controlled substance into jail, rejecting the prosecution’s argument that the accused was responsible for knowing what remained in their possession before entering the facility.

Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez argued during the motion hearing that the accused purposefully brought a controlled substance into jail, citing another case involving a person who brought a firearm into a jail as an example.

The accused faced two counts: one for bringing a controlled substance into jail and another for possession of paraphernalia for sale. At a prior hearing, Judge Catherine Rayhill dismissed the count for bringing a controlled substance into jail and held the accused to answer on the possession count.

At the Aug. 10 hearing, DDA Chin-Perez argued that a person is responsible for knowing what is on them and what is removed from them, not the detective.

DDA Chin-Perez argued that the accused concealed the drug in their pocket and avoided relinquishing it despite being informed that they were not allowed to bring anything with them into jail. She cited a different case in which a detective failed to find a firearm on another person who ultimately brought the firearm into jail.

In response, Deputy Public Defender Richard Van Zandt stated that bringing a firearm into jail is not the same as bringing a gram of a controlled substance. Van Zandt also explained that he believed the accused was not aware that they still had the substance on them.

The substance was found in the coin pocket of the accused’s pants. DPD Van Zandt argued that the accused believed the detective had performed a thorough search and did not realize that the detective had failed to search the correct coin pocket.

At the prior hearing, Judge Rayhill made a legal decision not to hold the accused to answer on Count One because there was insufficient evidence and no factual findings.

For the possession count, the accused had enough of the controlled substance on them that the amount did not exceed personal use. However, when both the accused and their home were searched, authorities found a pipe, two scales, small bags, foil and enough controlled substances to exceed an amount consistent with personal use.

Judge Danette Brown affirmed Judge Rayhill’s decision not to hold the accused to answer on Count One, bringing a controlled substance into jail, and the decision to hold the accused to answer on Count Two, possession of paraphernalia for sale.

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