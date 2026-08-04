The Hidden Pipeline

Photo Credit: Robynne Jeisman

How Youth Homelessness Fuels Human Trafficking — and Why Housing Is One of Our Strongest Prevention Tools

Every year, countless young people disappear into homelessness without attracting headlines or public attention. They are not missing in the traditional sense—they are simply overlooked. Forced to navigate grief, family instability, aging out of foster care, abuse, or economic hardship, many find themselves surviving one day at a time without a safe place to sleep or a trusted adult to call. Long before they become statistics in reports on homelessness or human trafficking, they are children and young adults searching for security in a world that has repeatedly failed them. It is within this dangerous space—where vulnerability meets isolation—that traffickers often find their next victim. Understanding that connection is essential if we hope to prevent exploitation before it begins.

For years, the public conversation around homelessness has focused on tents, shelters, and the rising cost of housing. Human trafficking is often treated as an entirely separate issue, discussed in courtrooms, documentaries, or criminal investigations. Yet on the streets of cities across America, these two crises intersect every single day.

YOUTH HOMELESSNESS IS NOT SIMPLY A HOUSING CRISIS

It is one of the clearest pathways into exploitation.

That reality is playing out in communities across California, where vulnerable young people are increasingly being targeted not because they have made poor choices, but because they have been left with too few good ones.

WHEN HOME DISAPPEARS

She was still a teenager when grief dismantled the life she had known.

The loss of stability came quickly. Friends’ couches became temporary refuges. Nights became uncertain. Every move reinforced the same painful message: she was becoming someone else’s problem instead of someone’s responsibility.

Eventually, she stopped believing adults when they promised to help.

Like countless young people experiencing homelessness, she found herself asking a question no child should ever have to ask:

How much worse can it get?

When she was referred to Turntable, a San Francisco nonprofit serving young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, trafficking, and exploitation, she carried little more than a backpack and years of disappointment.

What she expected was another program.

What she found was something entirely different.

TRUST BEFORE TRANSFORMATION

Robynne Jeisman understands that housing alone cannot heal trauma.

As Founder and CEO of Turntable, she has spent years working alongside young people whose lives have been shaped by instability, abuse, neglect, family rejection, and exploitation. Her leadership recently earned recognition from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors with a Certificate of Honor celebrating her work expanding housing opportunities and restoring hope to vulnerable youth.

But awards are not what define her approach.

Consistency does.

“At the beginning, it almost always takes time,” Jeisman explains.

“When young people have reached a place of such discouragement, they don’t automatically believe that this time will be different. Trust has been broken so many times that healing starts with consistency. We give them both space and intention, looking for common ground rather than demanding immediate change.”

Those words reveal something often missing from conversations about homelessness.

The first intervention is not paperwork.

It is trust.

THE VULNERABILITY TRAFFICKERS UNDERSTAND

Human traffickers are experts at identifying vulnerability.

They rarely begin with violence.

They begin with attention.

They notice the teenager sleeping in a car.

The young person who has nowhere to shower before school.

The youth aging out of foster care without family support.

The young adult carrying unresolved grief while searching for somewhere safe to spend the night.

TRAFFICKERS RECOGNIZE LONELINESS AS OPPORTUNITY.

They exploit hunger, instability, financial desperation, and emotional isolation long before they use threats or coercion.

By the time exploitation becomes visible, the grooming process often began weeks or months earlier.

This is why housing is far more than a social service.

It is one of the strongest forms of trafficking prevention available.

SHOWING UP WITHOUT CONDITIONS

Jeisman believes young people deserve more than emergency assistance.

They deserve relationships built on consistency.

“Many of our young people are at risk of trafficking, have already been exploited, or are currently being exploited,” she says.

“We make it very clear that every service we provide exists for their benefit. If it takes time for them to trust us, that’s okay. This work isn’t about me. Our services are voluntary, and ultimately they have to choose to engage, but our responsibility is to remain consistent enough that they believe someone is finally showing up without expecting something in return.”

That philosophy changes the entire dynamic.

Instead of asking, “Why won’t they accept help?”

Turntable asks,

“What happened that made trusting anyone so difficult?”

The answer often changes everything.

HOPE RETURNS QUIETLY

Transformation rarely arrives all at once.

It appears in ordinary moments.

A conversation that lasts longer than expected.

A phone call that gets answered.

A safe night’s sleep.

A birthday remembered.

A promise kept.

Months after arriving at Turntable, one young woman struggled to explain what had changed.

“I really don’t quite know how to say this,” she said.

“But I feel like nobody else is helping me and you really, really always show up.”

“I didn’t have much hope, and now I know what this might feel like.”

Those words capture something no government performance measure can fully quantify.

Hope.

And hope can become the turning point between continued exploitation and a different future.

A SURVIVOR’S WISDOM

Recently, Jeisman watched an extraordinary moment unfold.

An older survivor of exploitation noticed a frightened teenage girl who was uncertain whether to accept Turntable’s support.

She gently encouraged her.

“Stick with her,” she said.

“I promise you’ll be safe. You’ll be okay.”

Then she explained something only lived experience could teach.

“Turntable carefully chooses who lives together, so the house becomes something good to come home to.”

She wasn’t talking only about housing.

She was describing belonging.

Then she looked beyond the immediate crisis.

“Once you get settled, you get the job. Then comes the money. Then comes your own apartment.”

“And even then, you’ve still got Robynne.”

“She talks to everybody.”

“Do right by her, and she’ll do amazing by you.”

Finally, she smiled.

“Think about the bigger picture.”

Before walking away, she offered one final observation.

“Robynne is the heart of the hood.”

Those words carry extraordinary weight because they came from someone who understands exploitation not as theory, but as lived experience.

HOUSING AS PREVENTION

Communities often invest enormous resources responding to trafficking after exploitation has occurred.

Law enforcement investigations matter.

Prosecutions matter.

Victim advocacy matters.

But prevention begins much earlier.

It begins with ensuring a young person has somewhere safe to sleep.

It begins with making certain they know at least one adult who answers the phone.

It begins with restoring dignity before desperation turns into dependence.

Every safe home creates distance between vulnerable youth and those who profit from exploitation.

Every trusted relationship becomes another obstacle traffickers cannot easily overcome.

Housing is not simply shelter.

It is violence prevention.

It is public safety.

It is public health.

It is economic justice.

And increasingly, it is one of the most effective anti-trafficking strategies communities can invest in.

AN INVITATION TO THE COMMUNITY

The need continues to outpace available resources.

This summer, Turntable launched a campaign to raise $50,000 to expand its mobile case management services and reach more young people experiencing—or at risk of experiencing—homelessness, trafficking, and exploitation.

The funding will strengthen street outreach, crisis intervention, housing navigation, advocacy, employment support, and the relationship-based case management that has become the hallmark of Turntable’s work.

Community members who wish to become part of this effort can learn more, make a donation, or follow Turntable’s work at www.turntablehousing.com. The organization also shares stories of hope and impact through Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms under @turntablehousing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Every city debates housing.

Every community talks about public safety.

Every elected official promises to protect children.

Yet too often we fail to recognize that these conversations are connected.

Youth homelessness is not merely the absence of housing.

It is the presence of vulnerability.

Human trafficking is not simply a criminal justice issue.

It is frequently the predictable outcome of instability left unaddressed.

If we truly want to reduce exploitation, we must begin long before a young person becomes another case file or another missing child.

We must invest in the organizations willing to walk beside them before traffickers ever have the opportunity.

The young woman who once arrived at Turntable carrying fear now carries something far more powerful.

Hope.

Not because someone rescued her overnight.

Because someone kept showing up.

Again…

And again…

And again.

In the end, perhaps the greatest lesson is also the simplest.

For a young person standing at the edge of homelessness, exploitation, or despair, hope often begins with one trusted adult who refuses to walk away.

That is how lives are changed.

That is how trafficking is prevented.

And that is how stronger, safer communities are built—one young person, one

relationship, and one act of unwavering compassion at a time.

Robynne has worked for 30 years in Australia, the US, UK, Thailand, and India, with high-risk adolescents experiencing homelessness, juvenile justice, sexual exploitation & trafficking, mental health issues and addiction. Working in Community Service Organizations, local community groups, & high schools, she demonstrates a heart for young people needing a place to call home, and to feel a sense of belonging in our ever-changing world.

Robynne has had a passion for positive and creative housing options for underserved youth for over 25 years. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, she is the Founder of Turntable; a registered 501(c)3 not for profit providing housing, life skill development & programming for youth in transition. Turntable facilitates healthy opportunities for young people to share life with others in the community and grow from strength to strength. Robynne serves as a Board Member for YUPPORG, a 501(c)3 not for profit building youth empowerment through performing arts, fine arts, sports, mentorship & entrepreneurship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

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