House Discharge Petition Seeks Vote on Dream and Promise Act Amid Uncertainty for Dreamers and TPS Holders

WASHINGTON — As legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants continue to narrow, a new congressional effort seeks to force a House vote on the bipartisan Dream and Promise Act, legislation that would provide a pathway to permanent legal status for Dreamers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia filed a discharge petition on July 20, 2026, in an effort to bring the bill to the House floor despite the absence of action by House leadership.

The filing comes as recent court rulings and administrative actions have increased uncertainty for immigrant communities, particularly TPS holders from countries including Haiti and Syria.

FWD.us President Todd Schulte released a statement the same day praising Garcia’s effort. According to FWD.us, the legislation would provide protections and a pathway to permanent legal status for eligible Dreamers, DACA recipients and TPS holders.

FWD.us is an advocacy organization focused on criminal justice reform and immigrant rights. Its research examines issues including the impact of incarceration, advancing justice reforms and defending immigrants.

The organization’s website also includes statements on developments such as the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship and the termination of TPS protections.

On June 25, 2026, the ruling in Mullin v. Doe concluded that decisions by the Department of Homeland Security to terminate TPS cannot be reviewed by the courts, paving the way for DHS to continue ending TPS protections for Haiti and Syria.

The termination of TPS for Haiti and Syria has increased the significance of the discharge petition and the proposed legislation.

“Haiti TPS expires on July 24, and hundreds of thousands of people who did everything right, who registered with the government, passed background checks, and paid their taxes, are about to lose everything unless Congress steps in,” Schulte said.

The Dream and Promise Act would establish a pathway to lawful permanent residency for eligible Dreamers while protecting applicants during the review process.

For TPS recipients, the legislation would provide similar protections while creating a pathway to permanent legal status through congressional action.

According to FWD.us, approximately 100,000 Dreamers graduate from high school each year but remain unable to apply for DACA protections because of the “growing legal challenges to the policy.”

Schulte highlighted the longstanding role of immigrants in essential industries, including construction, health care and agriculture. “The reality is, our communities need TPS holders and DACA recipients,” Schulte said.

He argued the legislation would allow Dreamers and TPS recipients to continue contributing to the country by providing them access to permanent legal protections.

According to FWD.us, terminating DACA would not only affect those who rely on the program but also “would result in up to $648 billion in future economic losses.”

As of July 21, 2026, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar had signed the discharge petition, becoming one of the lawmakers supporting an effort to bring the legislation to the House floor. Salazar defended undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, stating, “Dreamers didn’t choose how they got here, but they chose what to do once they arrived.”

FWD.us also provides resources to help readers stay informed about immigration policy, including articles titled “TPS: 5 Things to Know” and “New Data: The Immense Human and Economic Cost of Terminating Haiti TPS.”

Schulte urged every member of the House who says they support Dreamers and TPS holders, and who believes families should not be torn apart, to ensure they “now must make sure their actions match their words” by voting in favor of the Dream and Promise Act.

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