Monitor Finds ICE Neglected Constitutional Medical Care at CA Detention Center

SAN FRANCISCO — A court-appointed external monitor has concluded that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to provide constitutionally adequate medical care at the California City Detention Center, prompting the American Civil Liberties Union, Prison Law Office and Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP to release a public report documenting what they describe as systemic failures in the facility’s healthcare system.

The ACLU asserts that “this marks the first time a court-appointed neutral party has investigated the full scope of the delivery of medical care at an ICE detention center.”

The California City Detention Center is situated in the Mojave Desert. It is the largest detention center in California, with a capacity of about 1,500 people, and was previously a state prison, according to the press release. The facility reopened last year after ICE contracted with CoreCivic, a private for-profit company that operates jails, prisons and immigration detention centers.

The ACLU contends in the press release that, soon after the detention center opened, detained individuals filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration and “petitioned a federal court to require ICE to provide adequate medical care and improve overall conditions.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit expressed concerns over the “punishing conditions, enforced isolation, inadequate medical care, neglect of people with disabilities, encroachment on freedom of religion, [and] denial of access to counsel” at the detention center.

In February, a federal judge certified the case as a class action and issued a preliminary injunction ordering improvements to conditions for those detained at the facility. The ruling also required ICE “to provide a functional healthcare system.”

CalMatters also reported that the judge appointed Dr. Muthusamy Anandkumar as an external monitor in March 2026. Anandkumar was tasked with assessing ICE’s compliance with providing adequate healthcare services at the detention facility.

The external monitor’s report concluded that ICE failed to provide adequate medical services to people detained at the California City Detention Center, making the facility “an unsafe environment.”

Discussing staffing issues at the detention facility, Anandkumar also noted the consequences of diverting staff members in training to cover staffing shortages: “As a result, staff who had not been fully trained were themselves training new staff.”

The ACLU press release also highlighted deficiencies in the California City Detention Center’s healthcare system identified in the external monitor’s report. Among the failures were “missing or incomplete medical intake screenings for existing conditions, communicable diseases and chronic illnesses that require immediate or constant treatment.”

In the press release, the ACLU shared the experiences of individuals who were previously detained or are currently detained at the California City Detention Center.

One individual diagnosed with cancer, who is currently detained at the facility, described how delays in treatment allowed the disease to progress.

“It wasn’t until we filed this class action lawsuit and had a court order that staff at California City finally got me to a specialist,” the individual said. “By the time I received my official diagnosis, the cancer had spread all over my body.”

Another person, who spent nine months at the detention facility, also described being denied healthcare resources.

“I was frequently denied basic over-the-counter medication like ibuprofen and had requests for reasonable medical accommodations repeatedly denied,” the person said.

“This report has made it abundantly clear that the facility is unfit to hold anyone in detention if it can’t meet their basic needs,” Carmen Iguina González, deputy director for immigration detention at the ACLU National Prison Project, said. “We will continue our work to ensure that every single person detained at this facility receives the medical care they need.”

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