Federal Judge Orders Receivership of Arizona Prisons over Health Care Failures

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A federal judge has appointed an independent receiver to take control of health care for more than 25,000 people incarcerated in Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry prisons, marking a rare intervention after more than a decade of documented failures to provide constitutionally adequate care.

U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver issued the order Friday, July 17, in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Prison Law Office, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Arizona and Disability Rights Arizona.

In her order, Judge Silver wrote that “during this multi-year, interminable litigation, the Court has identified entrenched systemic failures in Defendants’ administration of health care to the Plaintiff class.”

Among the failures she identified was “chronic understaffing and failure to enforce contractual provisions with the third-party vendor.”

Judge Silver also took issue with how complex patients were being managed, pointing to “the persistence of nurse-driven care and inappropriate assignment of complex patients to advanced practice practitioners instead of physicians.”

She further noted “failures in the referrals process, data collection and reporting failures, and inadequate resources, including funding and facilities.”

Judge Silver appointed Annette Chambers-Smith as the receiver. Chambers-Smith was nominated by ADCRR in April and has previously resolved similar health care litigation involving the Ohio prison system.

The order gives Chambers-Smith control over all staff and operations related to prison health care, including “leadership and management of the health care system including overseeing, supervising, and directing all ADCRR employees and contract personnel who perform administrative, financial, accounting, contractual, legal, and other operational functions required to ensure constitutional health care is provided to class members.”

Beyond that oversight, Chambers-Smith also holds direct personnel authority. She has “the authority to hire, fire, suspend, supervise, promote, transfer, discipline, and establish compensation for all ADCRR employees and contract staff who perform services related to the health care of class members.”

The order also establishes a timeline for change. Chambers-Smith is directed “to prepare and submit within 180 days an operational plan to address and remediate all constitutional violations in the health care system.” She is also authorized “to establish the budget required for health care for class members, and to work in consultation with ADCRR, the governor, and the Legislature to fund health care.”

Sophie Hart, managing attorney at the Prison Law Office, said conditions in Arizona prisons have been severe and well documented. “Despite more than a decade of litigation, the health care system in Arizona’s prisons remains woefully understaffed and poorly managed, resulting in disastrous outcomes for incarcerated people,” Hart stated.

Court experts have repeatedly flagged specific cases that demonstrate neglect during their reviews. Hart described finding “a patient with an untreated infection that spread to his spine and brain after he was repeatedly dismissed by medical staff” and “a patient diagnosed with cancer waiting more than eight months to see an oncologist.”

Hart argued that the court has exhausted every lesser remedy available.

“Over the last decade, the federal court has used almost every tool at its disposal to get ADCRR to address this crisis, including millions of dollars in contempt fines, enforcement orders, and appointment of experts,” she stated. “Nothing has worked. The only remaining option with any realistic chance of success is receivership.”

Lauren Beall, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Arizona, welcomed the order while cautioning that it comes after years of harm that could have been prevented.

“While we welcome this order, it does not erase the decades of suffering that many have endured in Arizona’s prisons,” Beall said. “The appointment of an independent receiver reporting directly to the federal court will bring relief for the thousands of people behind prison walls.”

Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the ACLU National Prison Project, said the state and its contractors had been given ample time and opportunity to fix the problem on their own.

“More than three years after Judge Silver ordered Arizona officials to make comprehensive improvements to prison medical and mental health care, and over a decade after we filed this case, the state and its for-profit health care vendors have failed to address the avoidable suffering and deaths in their prisons,” Kendrick stated. “Appointing a receiver is a rare step reserved for the most extreme situations, but here we are.”

Maya Abela, deputy legal director of Disability Rights Arizona, said the harm has fallen hardest on people with disabilities.

“For too long people in ADCRR have been placed at risk of serious harm and death because of the lack of appropriate mental health and medical care,” Abela stated. “People with disabilities are dying, and these conditions must come to an end.”

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