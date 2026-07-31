Court Watch: Fresno Judge Tosses Hit-and-Run Case over Prosecutor Missteps

FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno County Superior Court judge dismissed a misdemeanor hit-and-run case Thursday after finding that the prosecution failed to overcome statute of limitations issues and raised broader concerns about the adequacy of its investigation and evidence.

Judge David A. Gottlieb ruled in favor of the accused following extensive arguments over whether the case had been filed within California’s one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanor offenses and whether the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to justify moving the case forward.

The matter came before the court during a pretrial conference and hearing on a motion to reset. Although the accused faced a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge, much of the hearing focused on the timeliness of the filing and the reliability of the prosecution’s investigative record.

The defense argued that prosecutors initiated the case approximately one year and four days after the alleged offense. Because misdemeanor offenses are generally subject to a one-year statute of limitations under California law unless an exception applies, defense counsel maintained the filing exceeded the legal deadline.

The defense argued that the statute of limitations is not merely a procedural requirement but an essential safeguard that protects due process by requiring prosecutors to file charges while evidence remains available and witness memories are still reliable.

Defense counsel further argued that allowing the case to proceed after the statutory deadline would undermine protections afforded to defendants and permit untimely prosecutions despite clear legal limits.

In response, the court carefully considered whether any exception to the statute of limitations applied before evaluating the remainder of the prosecution’s evidence. The discussion underscored the significance of procedural rules in determining whether a criminal case may proceed.

Judge Gottlieb carefully considered those arguments as the parties addressed whether any exception to the filing deadline applied before he reached his decision.

The hearing also raised questions about the prosecution’s evidence. Prosecutors referenced video evidence they sought to introduce, but discussion in court revealed that the responding officer’s body-worn camera had been turned off for approximately four hours on the day of the alleged incident, leaving no body camera footage documenting the officer’s interaction with the accused.

Throughout the hearing, Judge Gottlieb repeatedly questioned the prosecution about the investigation and the evidence supporting the charge. The court specifically asked why two separate addresses appeared in the case file and whether investigators had independently verified either address before relying on that information.

The judge’s questions emphasized the importance of ensuring that criminal charges are supported by a thorough investigation and verified factual information before a case proceeds.

The absence of body-worn camera footage became a significant point of discussion as the parties addressed what evidence remained available to support the prosecution’s case. In addition to the missing video, the court considered whether the investigative record adequately supported the allegations.

The defense also emphasized evidence indicating that the accused cooperated with law enforcement when officers initially responded to the reported incident. According to the defense, the accused’s conduct demonstrated a willingness to communicate with responding officers rather than avoid contact.

Defense counsel argued that this conduct should be considered when evaluating the overall circumstances of the case. According to information discussed during the hearing, the accused remained cooperative throughout the encounter with officers, a fact the defense argued was inconsistent with portions of the prosecution’s theory.

The court considered those arguments alongside the prosecution’s presentation before determining whether the available evidence justified proceeding with the case. Both sides were given an opportunity to address the significance of the accused’s conduct at the scene.

The court weighed those circumstances alongside the remaining evidence presented by both parties.

Throughout the proceedings, Judge Gottlieb repeatedly returned to the importance of verified evidence and thorough investigative work before criminal charges move forward. Questions surrounding the missing body-worn camera footage, discrepancies in the case file and the timing of the prosecution remained central to the hearing.

Those issues remained a consistent focus as Judge Gottlieb questioned the reliability of the investigative record presented to the court. The discussion reflected the court’s responsibility to ensure criminal prosecutions are supported by sufficient, reliable and properly documented evidence before proceeding.

Together, those issues shaped the court’s evaluation of whether the prosecution could proceed under California law.

After considering the arguments presented by both sides, Judge Gottlieb ultimately ruled in favor of the accused. The court determined that the statute of limitations issues, combined with concerns about the evidentiary record and investigative process, prevented the prosecution from moving forward with the misdemeanor case.

The hearing illustrated the critical role procedural safeguards play within California’s criminal justice system. Statutory filing deadlines, judicial scrutiny of investigative practices and evidentiary standards exist to ensure criminal prosecutions proceed only when legal requirements have been satisfied.

Thursday’s proceedings demonstrated how those safeguards operate in practice, requiring the court to examine not only the underlying allegations but also whether the prosecution complied with the procedural and evidentiary standards established under California law. Judge Gottlieb’s ruling reflected the court’s obligation to evaluate both the facts of the case and the legal process through which those facts were presented.

Throughout the hearing, Judge Gottlieb’s questions reflected the court’s responsibility to examine not only the allegations themselves but also whether the prosecution had complied with the legal standards governing the case.

Although the accused ultimately prevailed, Thursday’s proceedings served as a reminder that criminal cases often turn not only on the underlying allegations but also on whether investigations are conducted thoroughly, evidence is properly preserved, and procedural requirements are followed before charges are brought before the court.

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