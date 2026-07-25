Voting Rights Coalition Seeks Injunction against Trump Mail-In Voting Order

BOSTON — A coalition of voting rights organizations has renewed its request for a preliminary injunction to block implementation of portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in voting, arguing the measure is unconstitutional, unlawful and threatens to disenfranchise voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

In a July 21 press release, the Legal Defense Fund announced the renewed request after a federal appeals court ruling reopened the possibility that the U.S. Postal Service could implement parts of the executive order in some states. The coalition contends the order is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and harmful to voters and the organizations that serve them.”

The March 31, 2026, executive order, “Ensuring Citizen Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections,” directs federal agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, to implement new procedures affecting the handling of mail-in ballots. According to the plaintiffs, one provision directs the USPS to refuse to transmit certain voters’ mail ballots, a move they argue exceeds the agency’s lawful authority.

In response, on April 2, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, the League of Women Voters, the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, the U.S. Vote Foundation, OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. filed a motion arguing the order violates multiple provisions of the U.S. Constitution, the Voting Rights Act and the Privacy Act.

The plaintiffs asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts for a preliminary injunction blocking Section 3 of the executive order — the portion they say directs the USPS to create unlawful new rules governing the transmission of mail-in ballots.

“The executive order is plainly unconstitutional and unlawful; it is yet another attempt by the president to unlawfully take control of elections from the states, deter eligible voters from casting ballots, and sow chaos as the November midterms approach,” the plaintiffs and their legal counsel said in a statement.

The plaintiffs’ initial request for a preliminary injunction was denied earlier this month because a separate preliminary injunction issued by a federal court in the District of Columbia had already barred the USPS from implementing the executive order.

However, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts stated the plaintiffs could renew their request if the injunction in the District of Columbia case were stayed. On July 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted that stay, allowing the USPS to move forward with implementing portions of the executive order in some states.

The renewed motion argues that the executive order is already causing significant and ongoing harm to the organizations as they work to help eligible voters, including their members, prepare to cast ballots in the November election.

The plaintiffs renewed their request. The Legal Defense Fund, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Massachusetts, the Brennan Center for Justice, Asian Americans Advancing Justice–AAJC and LatinoJustice PRLDEF, representing the plaintiffs, said the renewed motion is intended to protect the communities they serve and preserve access to mail voting.

“The nonpartisan organizations that filed this challenge work in every state to ensure eligible voters can exercise their rights and responsibilities as U.S. citizens,” the plaintiffs said. “Millions of those voters rely on mail ballots, including people with disabilities, students, people in rural areas, military service members, Americans living overseas, and the elderly. The threat of the U.S. Postal Service interfering with mail ballots—in violation of its Congressionally established role as a neutral mail carrier—is disrupting vital voting rights work and threatens to disenfranchise untold numbers of American citizens.”

The coalition said the renewed injunction is necessary to protect voting rights, uphold the rule of law and ensure voters and voting rights organizations can continue preparing for the November midterm elections with full access to mail voting.

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