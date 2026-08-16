California Legislature Urges Congress to Update Immigration Registry, Expand Pathway to Legal Status

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are urging Congress to update a decades-old federal immigration provision that could provide millions of long-term undocumented residents with a pathway to lawful permanent residency.

According to a press release from the office of Sen. Jesse Arreguín, resolutions from Arreguín and Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez calling on Congress to update the Federal Immigration Registry were adopted by the California Legislature on Aug. 13.

The resolutions specifically ask Congress to pass the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, a bill first introduced in 2023 and again in 2025 by Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Zoe Lofgren in the Senate and House, respectively. It aims to update the Federal Immigration Registry, a provision in immigration law that allows undocumented, long-term United States residents to gain permanent legal status.

To be eligible, noncitizens must have entered the country before a specified cutoff date. Since the registry was created in 1929, it has been updated several times with bipartisan support to advance the cutoff date.

However, the last update to pass occurred four decades ago, in 1986, which imposed the current cutoff date of Jan. 1, 1972.

“Until we can adopt comprehensive immigration reform, this resolution calls on Congress to create a clear legal pathway to allow immigrants who have long contributed to our communities to finally get legal residency,” said Arreguín.

An estimated 2.3 million undocumented immigrants reside in California, collectively contributing $51.4 billion to the state in taxes.

“These are not temporary members of our communities,” the press release argues. “They are our neighbors, coworkers, small business owners, caregivers and parents. They are part of the fabric that holds California’s powerful economy together.”

According to a fact sheet from the American Immigration Council, the number of individuals eligible for lawful permanent resident, or LPR, status through the registry provision has fallen. Close to 60,000 residents used the pathway between fiscal years 1985 and 1989.

The number dropped to 11,191 individuals through the 1990s, 2,319 in the 2000s and 911 in the 2010s.

The California Legislature resolution’s use of the term “registry” is distinct from the Alien Registration Requirement of Executive Order 14159, issued by President Donald Trump in 2025. While the Federal Immigration Registry offers long-term undocumented residents a pathway to LPR status, the Alien Registration Requirement requires “all unregistered aliens (or previously registered aliens who turn 14 years old)” to be registered with the federal government, after which the Department of Homeland Security will issue them proof of registration.

Those over the age of 18 must carry this proof with them at all times. Failure to comply will be charged as a misdemeanor, with penalties of up to $5,000 in fines, 30 days of imprisonment or both.

As of 2018, around 5.4 million people, or 47% of undocumented residents, immigrated to the United States prior to 2000. An additional 4.2 million undocumented residents immigrated between 2000 and 2009.

Based on these figures, millions of noncitizens could gain a path to LPR status if Congress were to update the registry.

The registry provision is unique in that it does not require applicants to have “a U.S. petitioner, medical exam or financial affidavit of support.” Revisions to the provision from 1958 have ensured that “non-citizens who had entered the country without inspection or overstayed a visa” can use the registry to apply for LPR status, unless they are ineligible due to criminal or national security concerns.

A 2023 press release from Padilla’s office asserts that updating the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 would provide more than 8 million residents an opportunity to gain legal status. These residents would include “Dreamers, forcibly displaced citizens (TPS holders), children of long-term visa holders, essential workers and highly skilled members of our workforce such as H-1B visa holders who have been waiting years for a green card to become available.”

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