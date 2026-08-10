Monday Morning Commentary: How District Elections Are Destroying Democracy in Davis

Bapu Vaitla and Gloria Partida from the fall of 2022

When Gloria Partida first ran for the Davis City Council in 2018, Davis still elected its councilmembers at large. There were nine candidates running for two seats.

Partida finished first and was joined on the council that year by Dan Carson. Finishing third was future Councilmember Linda Deos.

Four years later, Davis had moved to district elections.

When Partida ran for reelection in 2022, instead of facing a large field of candidates competing for votes across the city, she faced a single challenger. It was a contentious campaign, but Partida ultimately won by a sizable margin.

Meanwhile, Carson was defeated for reelection by Bapu Vaitla in a three-person race.

Flash forward another four years, and we can see where this experiment has taken us.

Partida will win her third election by default as no one filed to challenge her by Friday’s deadline.

Vaitla is not seeking reelection. Judy Ennis has filed to run for his seat. Because the incumbent is not running, the filing deadline has been extended until Wednesday, meaning another candidate could still emerge.

But barring the unforeseen, Davis is likely about to go through an entire City Council election cycle without a single competitive council race.

With all due respect to Partida and Ennis, this is not an encouraging development. In fact, I would argue that it is bad for democracy.

I have been raising concerns about district elections for several years now. When Davis first moved toward districts, I was actually supportive of the idea.

One of the arguments for districts was that they could lower the barriers to running for office. Instead of having to campaign across the entire city, raise enough money to communicate with tens of thousands of voters and compete against a large field of candidates, someone could concentrate on a much smaller geographic area.

In theory, that should have opened the door to more candidates. But in reality the opposite has happened.

We have gone from nine candidates competing for two council seats in 2018 to the very real possibility of zero contested City Council races in 2026. That should concern everyone in Davis regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum.

The deeper problem is not simply that voters might not have a choice between candidates this year, but that district elections have fundamentally changed the nature of local democracy.

Under the old system, every voter in Davis had a stake in every City Council election.

If three seats were up, every voter could vote for candidates seeking those three seats. Candidates had to speak to the entire community. They had to campaign in South Davis, North Davis, West Davis, East Davis and downtown.

This meant they had to build a citywide constituency, but district elections have fractured that electorate.

Even under the best circumstances, only the voters living in districts with seats on the ballot participate in choosing those councilmembers. Large portions of the city sit out each council election because their representative is not up for election.

I noted this problem during the 2024 election. District elections had already taken much of the steam out of council races in ways that probably were not anticipated when Davis acquiesced to legal pressure and abandoned at-large elections.

Now the problem has become even more pronounced.

Instead of producing more participation and more competition, district elections appear to be producing less of both.

And this is happening at precisely the moment when Davis desperately needs a vigorous public debate about its future.

This is not a community that has suddenly reached consensus, as the recent Measure J election made abundantly clear.

The community was nearly evenly divided over a major housing and development question. Whatever side one took, the result demonstrated that Davis remains deeply divided over growth, housing and land use.

Yet that political division is not translating into competition for political leadership.

Normally, when a community is divided over fundamental questions about its future, elections become the mechanism through which those disagreements are debated and ultimately resolved.

People run for office because they believe the current leadership is taking the community in the wrong direction. Candidates offer competing visions. Voters listen to those arguments and decide who should represent them.

That is how representative democracy is supposed to work.

Instead, we could have a city in which voters are closely divided over some of the most consequential issues facing Davis while council candidates win office without having to defeat anyone.

There are enormous questions confronting this community.

We have a housing crisis.

We have the continuing debate over Measure J and the possibility of increasing state pressure on voter approval requirements for housing.

We have a General Plan update that will shape Davis for decades.

We have a downtown that desperately needs revitalization.

We have deteriorating roads.

We have long-term budget challenges.

We have questions about economic development, transportation, climate policy, homelessness, public safety and how Davis will accommodate future generations.

These issues deserve debate.

More importantly, voters deserve the opportunity to hear competing visions for addressing them.

Election campaigns are not merely mechanisms for selecting winners and losers. They are one of the few moments when an entire community is forced to have a conversation about where it is going.

Candidates knock on doors. They attend forums. They answer questions from reporters and community organizations. They debate each other. They are forced to explain not only what they oppose, but what they would actually do if elected.

That process matters.

It also creates accountability.

An incumbent facing an opponent has to defend a record.

A challenger has to explain what they would do differently.

When there is no opponent, none of that necessarily happens.

The election becomes a formality rather than a democratic contest.

District elections compound that problem because they dramatically shrink the political marketplace from which candidates emerge.

Under the at-large system, someone who believed the council was moving in the wrong direction could run for any available seat. Their political base could be anywhere in Davis.

Under districts, geography determines whether that person can even participate.

A highly qualified potential candidate might live two blocks outside the district holding an election. It doesn’t matter how knowledgeable they are, how many people support them or how strongly they believe the city needs different leadership.

They cannot run.

Meanwhile, someone living inside the district might face no opposition at all.

That is a remarkably artificial way to organize political competition in a city the size of Davis.

Davis is not Los Angeles.

We do not have council districts containing hundreds of thousands of people with radically different geographic interests.

We are a relatively small city. The decisions councilmembers make are overwhelmingly citywide decisions.

A housing project approved in one district affects the city’s housing supply.

Downtown policy affects the entire community.

The city budget belongs to everyone.

Road conditions, parks, public safety, climate policy and economic development are not neatly confined within district boundaries.

Yet we elect councilmembers through a system that increasingly encourages voters to think of representation geographically rather than citywide.

There was an important rationale behind the movement toward district elections across California. At-large systems can dilute minority voting power in communities where geographically concentrated minority populations are consistently unable to elect candidates of their choice.

That is why the California Voting Rights Act created enormous pressure for cities to move toward district elections.

But the question Davis should be asking after several election cycles is whether this system has actually improved representative democracy here.

Has it produced more candidates?

Has it increased electoral competition?

Has it meaningfully broadened participation?

Has it given voters more choices?

Has it generated more robust debate about the future of Davis?

Looking at what has happened, it is difficult to argue that it has.

Instead, we have progressively narrowed the electorate participating in each race and progressively reduced the number of candidates competing for office.

The contrast with 2018 could hardly be more dramatic: Nine candidates competed for two seats, with every voter in Davis able to participate. Eight years later, we may have two seats effectively decided without voters choosing between competing candidates. That is not progress, and it points to a broader democratic problem.

We have increasingly constructed systems in Davis that allow us to call something democratic because there is technically an election or a vote without asking whether the structure actually encourages meaningful democratic participation.

Democracy is not simply the existence of a ballot; it requires choices, competition and accountability, with political leaders defending their records, challengers offering alternatives and voters hearing competing arguments about the future of their community. When candidates take office because nobody else is eligible or willing to run against them, something important has been lost.

None of this is a criticism of Partida or Ennis.

The problem is not the candidates; the problem is the system.

I supported district elections in part because I believed they could expand participation and make it easier for people to run for office.

Several election cycles later, the evidence is pointing in the opposite direction.

Instead of expanding the candidate pool, districts have divided it into five small geographic pools.

Instead of every voter participating in every council election, most voters participate only when their district’s seat is on the ballot.

Instead of candidates being required to build citywide coalitions, they need only appeal to one-fifth of the city.

And now we face the possibility of an entire election cycle in which nobody challenges anyone.

At some point, Davis needs to have a serious conversation about whether district elections are actually serving this community.

There may be legal constraints on what the city can do. Any discussion about returning to at-large elections would have to take the California Voting Rights Act and the evolving case law surrounding it seriously.

But we should not confuse a system imposed largely in response to legal risk with an inherently superior form of democracy.

The evidence from Davis increasingly suggests otherwise.

Eight years ago, nine people competed for two seats before the entire city.

This year, we could have two people take those same two seats without facing a single opponent.

If our goal was to increase participation, competition and democratic engagement, it is difficult to look at that trajectory and call district elections a success.

We should call it what it is: a warning sign for local democracy.

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