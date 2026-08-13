Lindsay Clancy Trial Focuses on Medications Prescribed before Her Children’s Deaths

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has focused on the extensive and changing regimen of psychiatric medications she was prescribed in the months before she killed her three children, with the defense arguing that her deteriorating mental health and treatment contributed to her actions while prosecutors maintain that she is criminally responsible.

Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, on Jan. 24, 2023, at their Duxbury home. Clancy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her defense has focused on her mental state, specifically whether she was suffering from postpartum psychosis or another severe psychiatric condition at the time of the killings.

The medication history presented at trial has become a key component of the defense’s case. According to PBS NewsHour, Clancy was prescribed several psychiatric medications by various medical providers in the months leading up to the deaths.

As her mental health reportedly deteriorated, she was prescribed medications to treat anxiety, depression, insomnia and other symptoms.

According to the Boston Globe, Clancy was prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications in the four months leading up to the killings.

The medications consisted of antidepressants, antipsychotics, sedatives, benzodiazepines and a mood stabilizer. The Globe reviewed court records and found more than 30 prescriptions issued during that period.

The defense has argued that Clancy’s mental state can be understood by considering the number of medications she took and changes to her treatment plan.

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney, described the case as involving excessive medication and multiple providers treating Clancy as her symptoms worsened.

Prosecutors have provided a different interpretation of Clancy’s mental state and actions. The prosecution contends that Clancy should be held criminally responsible for the deaths, disputing the defense’s claim that her actions were the result of a severe psychiatric episode.

The medication history begins in the months following the birth of Clancy’s third child. According to testimony obtained by CBS News, Clancy began experiencing sleep and anxiety issues in the fall of 2022.

Her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, testified that she told him she intended to start taking Zoloft to relieve anxiety and return to work. According to his testimony, she discontinued the medication because of sleep issues.

Clancy’s symptoms persisted for several months afterward. Court testimony described episodes of insomnia, racing thoughts, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

She sought help from several sources, including psychiatric professionals and an inpatient psychiatric program.

According to the Boston Globe, Clancy received prescriptions from psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, emergency room doctors and inpatient psychiatric providers.

The defense argues that Clancy’s medication regimen was complicated because of the involvement of multiple providers, making it difficult to determine the medications’ effects.

The case also raises questions about whether Clancy’s medical providers recognized the severity of her symptoms before the killings.

During the trial, social worker Letiesha Dukes testified about how she treated Clancy. According to Connecticut Insider’s coverage of the proceedings, Dukes testified that she had no major concerns about Clancy’s well-being despite Clancy’s admission of suicidal thoughts.

Dukes stated that she did not review records from another provider treating Clancy at the same time.

Another provider, psychiatric nurse Rebecca Jollotta, reported symptoms such as insomnia, racing thoughts and suicidal ideation. According to Connecticut Insider, Jollotta considered whether Clancy could have bipolar disorder.

Clancy was eventually admitted to a psychiatric hospital as her mental health reportedly worsened. Her hospitalization has become an important part of the defense’s account of the months before the killings.

According to PBS NewsHour, both sides are examining Clancy’s psychiatric hospitalization because they have competing accounts of her mental state.

The defense argues that her hospitalization and attempts to seek treatment demonstrate that she was suffering from a serious mental health crisis.

Prosecutors have presented evidence that challenges the scope and nature of the crisis.

Patrick Clancy testified about his former wife’s behavior before the killings. According to CBS News, he testified that her condition worsened over time and that she switched psychiatrists because her previous treatment was ineffective. He testified about her medications and observed behavioral changes.

The jury’s question is not simply whether Clancy killed her children. Both sides acknowledge that she was responsible for their deaths.

Instead, the trial focuses primarily on her mental state and whether she should be held criminally responsible under Massachusetts law.

The defense is expected to present additional evidence regarding Clancy’s medical history, medications and psychiatric treatment.

Prosecutors are expected to question the defense’s interpretation of the evidence while also providing their own account of Clancy’s actions and mental state.

As testimony continues, the medication timeline provides the jury with a detailed account of Clancy’s treatment in the months leading up to the deaths.

The competing interpretations of that treatment could have a significant impact on how the jury assesses the defense’s claims about her mental state at the time of the killings.

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