May Day Strong Coalition Expands ‘Solidarity Schools’ to Prepare Voters Against State Violence, ICE Operations and Gerrymandering

WASHINGTON — A coalition of 570 labor and community organizations is expanding its “Solidarity Schools” nationwide to prepare voters and communities to respond to state violence, immigration enforcement and efforts to weaken voting rights, according to an Aug. 12 press release from the May Day Strong Coalition.

The coalition announced a new national Labor Day initiative aimed at incorporating voter defense and nonviolent resistance training into annual picnics and parades.

The announcement follows the organization’s widespread May 1 mobilization, which culminated in more than 5,000 nationwide protests, strikes, walkouts and demonstrations.

Across the nation, “demonstrators rallied at May Day events to support the cause of workers everywhere and denounce the Trump administration … imploring the country to prioritize ‘workers over billionaires,’” according to reporting by The New York Times.

The report notes that “May Day has retained significance in the country as a day of protest for labor unions and activist groups.”

May Day Strong Coalition leaders are demanding a sense of urgency in mobilizing against rising state oppression, the erasure of Black representation in Southern states, immigration enforcement violence and legislative attempts to weaken voting rights, according to the release.

The organization says a rapid national response is necessary, pointing to the recent fatal shootings of two more individuals at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, just last month and state-level congressional redistricting efforts following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Callais ruling earlier this year.

The May Day Strong website includes interactive resources designed to help individuals visualize what redistributed funding and policy changes could bring and to establish the demands of the movement.

The webpage details how the Labor Day initiative will expand “Solidarity Schools” across the nation, providing community members and advocates with skills-based training to defend civil liberties and address economic inequality through organized nonviolent movements.

Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, highlights historical precedents in the release, stating, “[T]he Civil Rights and Black Freedom Movements have given us a blueprint we need to follow.”

Gates continues by emphasizing the importance of the upcoming May Day Strong training, asserting, “[T]his Labor Day, we’re making sure working people across this country are prepared before the next attacks come, not after.”

Alongside Gates, other leaders across the coalition are working to further underscore that proactive organization is essential to resisting state violence and federal overreach.

Neidi Dominguez, executive director of Organized Power in Numbers, explains the strategic targeting of “Sunbelt” communities, arguing, “Black, brown and working-class communities across the South are building power together in ways that scare the billionaires running this country.”

Dominguez urges that, instead of reacting when attacks occur, these national trainings ensure that community members are prepared in advance.

Similarly, Executive Director of the People’s Action Institute Sulma Arias states, “[G]reedy corporations and billionaires are redrawing maps to silence our votes and sending ICE into our communities to keep us afraid and divided.”

“They are doing this because they know what organized people are capable of,” Arias continues. “This Labor Day, we are making sure working families across this country are ready. Not just to resist, but to win.”

Centering the movement’s aims toward further accountability, Saqib Bhatti, executive director of the Action Center on Race and the Economy, adds, “[T]he corporations funding this authoritarian project won’t stop on their own.”

“[May Day Strong] trainings are about preparing our communities to hold them accountable,” Bhatti further stated. “Fascism isn’t just bad for democracy. It’s bad for business, and we intend to show them that.”

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