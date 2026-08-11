Crime Analyst Projects Record-Low U.S. Murder Rate for 2026

WASHINGTON — Nationally recognized crime analyst Jeff Asher predicted Aug. 10 that the 2026 U.S. murder rate will be “the lowest ever recorded,” based on a forecasting tool he is developing to produce a rough estimate of FBI crime data before the agency releases its official figures.

Asher hopes that, in the near future, his forecasting tool can be added to the Crime Index as another way of predicting new data.

Asher’s forecasting tool combines monthly 2025 data from both the Crime Index national sample — compiling data from 600 agencies — and the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, or CDE, to determine which set of monthly data best predicts the FBI’s estimates and uses that result to create an estimated number.

Asher said the data is rounded to account for imperfections. All predicted figures contain a 90% confidence interval.

Despite the inability to say with complete certainty what the FBI’s data will show, Asher believes the ability to predict the data has made sufficient progress to produce an accurate result.

“Counts are rounded to the nearest hundredth and rates are rounded to the nearest tenth,” Asher said. These rounded numbers attempt to account for imperfections in the raw data.

The FBI also rounds its data, often revising “previous year estimates up — sometimes quite a bit,” Asher said.

The FBI’s estimate of the murder rate for 2024 was initially undercounted at 16,935 total murders in the U.S. but was later rounded up to 17,240 murders reported in the U.S.

In 2024, New Orleans did not report its 124 murders; however, the FBI estimated this count, as well as those of other possibly missing agencies, to account for any missing numbers.

There is always the possibility that some murders are not reported but still occur, accounting for part of the total rate.

Asher said it is possible that data could still change for 2026, despite it being unusual for many crimes to be reported this late in the year. Despite the chance that new data could emerge, Asher still claims that 2026 will hold a record-breaking low for murder rates.

Asher made clear that despite some uncertainty surrounding the significance of 2025 crime data, “it is decently clear that the 2026 murder rate will be by far the lowest ever recorded.”

While the numbers are already significant, it is expected that the 2026 murder rate will be 20% lower than the previous all-time low recorded in 2014.

The estimated murder rate for 2025 was as low as 4.2 per 100,000 people, lower than the previous record of 4.4 per 100,000 people in 2014.

The 2026 murder rate is expected to be even lower than that of 2025, with a rate between 3 and 3.8 per 100,000 people, an all-time low.

These same numbers of murders were last seen in the 1960s, although the population has increased by 150 million people since then.

Asher estimates that there will be 10,000 fewer murders than the number measured each year between 2020 and 2022.

This drastic change is even larger than the sudden decrease in the number of murders in the 1990s, often known as “the great crime decline.”

Like the recent post-pandemic decline in crime, the crime decline of the 1990s created shifts in policy and upended criminological theories.

While Asher will be testing the accuracy of his forecasting tool on 2025 murder rate data when it is released, he suggests we turn to “where crime may end up in 2026.”

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