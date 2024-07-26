COURT WATCH: Prosecution Challenges Bail Reduction After Defense Cites Humphrey Decision

ANAHEIM, CA – Citing “public safety concerns,” Deputy District Attorney Carly Kray challenged a

motion here this week in Orange County Superior Court to have bail reduced from $150,000 to

$10,000-$15,000 for an accused here who claimed not to have a steady flow of income.

The accused is charged with two felonies, contacting a minor with intent to commit a specified offense

and meeting with a minor to commit a lewd act.

Deputy Public Defender Nicholas Valk based the motion to reduce bail on the Humphrey court

decision, which found accused people cannot be incarcerated solely because they are unable to

afford bail. The accused was unemployed and earns a sporadic income around $1,000 a month when

helping his father at a construction job.

DPD Valk also said the accused was not a flight risk since he lived with his parents in Lake Forest,

had been a resident of Orange County since he was one year old, was involved in his community, and

did “church activities with his family.”

The accused had been in the Marines for five years since he was 17, was deployed twice, and now at

25 years old has no prior criminal record.

DPD Valk concluded his argument, “I don’t think the current bail is reasonable,” to which DDA Kray

said she wanted the bail to stay where it was for “public safety concerns.”

DDA Kray said the accused had driven “to Lake Forest from Irvine with condoms on his person” while

on the way to someone he believed was 14 years old.

DDA Kray was especially concerned with internet and social media access if the accused were to be

released, to which Judge Derek G. Johnson asked DPD Valk, “is there a way we can monitor…

internet access?”

DPD Valk said there could be restrictions put in place, but Judge Johnson argued, “I’m inclined to

leave the bail at where it is because I don’t think there’s any reason to monitor his internet behavior,”

stating it may be considered unreasonable search and seizure.

Instead, Judge Johnson said the case should be shown to the Pretrial Assessment and Release

System (PARS) to see if the accused qualified for a program.

After several other cases, the case was recalled because DPD Valk had not realized that the

accused’s mother was in the room, claiming that this familial support as well as the accused’s service

for the community should warrant the bail to be reduced.

DDA Kray reiterated, “I think he should be supervised,” just as Judge Johnson received notice the

accused had been approved for PARS, with one of their conditions being the accused could not be on

social media.

DDA Kray followed up this condition by saying she thought, “the internet in general” should be

restricted.

Judge Johnson asked DPD Valk, “can he live without the internet?” to which DPD Valk replied “yes.”

The hearing concluded when Judge Johnson released the accused to PARS with no internet usage

allowed, but told the accused, “if I hear that you’re not cooperating with PARS…you will be remanded

(to jail). You toe the line with the people at PARS.”

Author Estelle Masse Estelle is an upcoming junior at the University of California, Davis, pursuing a double major in Economics and Political Science. She is passionate about international cultures, economic policy, and the justice system. By participating in the Vanguard Court Watch Program, Estelle aims to enhance public awareness of court procedures and injustices while preparing for a law career.

Categories:

Tags: