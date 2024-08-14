California Governor Urges School Districts to Restrict Smartphone Use

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday urged in a letter sent to school leaders across California that every school district restrict cell phone use to create the best learning environment.
See: Governor Newsom urges schools to immediately restrict cell phones in the classroom ahead of the new school year | Governor of California
The letter states the use of smartphones in schools is an urgent issue that affects students’ well-being, with Newsom noting multiple surveys featuring the negative effects of smartphone use, including correlation with increased mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, a distracting learning environment, and the risks of social media.
Gov, Newsom also said a study by Common Sense Media found 97 percent of students use their phones during the school day for a median of 43 minutes, adding, “As I work with the Legislature to further limit student smartphone use on campus, there is no reason for schools to wait.”
In 2019, Governor Newsom signed into law AB 272, which grants school districts the ability to limit smartphone use during school hours, and is now further looking to restrict the use of smartphones in schools.
Newsom states in his letter that school districts should take advantage of this law as they begin the new school year to address concerns around the well-being and academic performance of students.
The governor praised school districts that have restricted smartphone use, including Santa Barbara Unified and LA Unified, maintaining the evidence reflects clear benefits for districts that have restricted smartphone use, including higher grades, student engagement and less bullying.
“Every classroom should be a place of focus, learning, and growth. Working together, educators, administrators, and parents can create an environment where students are fully engaged in their education, free from the distractions on the phones and pressures of social media,” Newsom states in his letter.