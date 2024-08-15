COURT WATCH: Accused Forcefully Removed from Courtroom after Attempting to Advocate for Self

By Darlin Navarrete and Caleb Silver

WOODLAND, CA – An accused was forcefully removed from the courtroom here at the Yolo County Superior Court this Wednesday morning after claiming his right to a phone call after incarceration was violated.

The accused is facing a felony charge of 2nd-degree robbery.

Matters were set for a preliminary hearing, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 5. The original date for the preliminary hearing was rescheduled as a result of the accused refusing to be transported to attend court.

On Aug. 5 the preliminary hearing was rescheduled alongside a denied defense motion for bail reduction as reflected on the minute orders.

Judge Daniel M. Wolk began Wednesday’s hearing by going over the facts of the case and the proceedings. Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke was representing the accused and Deputy District Attorney Alvina G. Tzang stood for the prosecution.

The accused, present and in custody, complained he had not executed his right to a phone call since being incarcerated.

Judge Wolk replied “please consult your attorney” and continued to attempt to move the hearing forward. The accused then proceeded to advocate for himself again and was ignored.

The accused then began to raise his voice, and yelled, “I will tear this sh*t up.”

After the accused began to yell, Judge Wolk dismissed the accused from the courtroom, and four courtroom officers held down the accused in his chair and then forcefully removed him from the courtroom.

Judge Wolk then proceeded to the following case, with the “controversial” case recalled towards the end of Wednesday morning’s court session.

Judge Wolk explained that in light of what occurred he ordered a psychiatric appointment for the accused and vacated the preliminary hearing.

DPD Gocke agreed with the court’s opinion on the accused’s demeanor.

Judge Wolk set matters for mental competence return of a 1368 report on Sept. 12.

