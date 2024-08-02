COURT WATCH: Accused Ignores Warnings of Attorney, Judge; Receives Harsher Sentence After No Contest Plea for Misdemeanor 

COMPTON, CA – In a pretrial hearing here Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the accused refused to listen to warnings from her lawyer and the judge, pleading no contest to driving and taking a vehicle without consent from the owner.

She was sentenced to 156 days for the misdemeanor and put on probation. But her attorney and the judge said it could get worse.

The accused’s attorney asked for dismissal of the case, noting the accused has felony charges in a separate case. Judge Jerome J. Haig swiftly denied the request and shifted focus to the main matter of the misdemeanor charge at hand.

After pleading no contest, Judge Haig confirmed with the accused, stating he and the defense believe pleading no contest “is not in her best interest.”

Acknowledging the warnings from Judge Haig and her defense, the accused still insisted and plead no contest, which was treated by the court as the same as a guilty plea, to the charges.

Judge Haig continued warning the accused, stating a conviction of this sort, despite it being a small misdemeanor in nature, “can be used as a probation violation” which would “worsen her sentence.”

Judge Haig emphasized the consequences of this misdemeanor and the sentence that would most likely come of it.

Despite this, the accused continued to plead no contest, stating she understands the gravity of the charge brought against her and the consequences that may follow.

