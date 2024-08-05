Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 246: Dismantling Mass Incarceration

In July, the book, Dismantling Mass Incarceration, was released, edited by Premal Dharia, James Forman, Jr., and Maria Hawilo.

The book, which is an anthology of literature on mass incarceration and criminal justice reform, offers a variety of approaches to confronting the carceral state.

Everyday Injustice was joined by Maria Hawilo, one of the co-editors, and a former public defender who is a distinguished professor at the Loyola University Law School in Chicago.

She pointed out that the book, rather than prescribing solutions, offers a forum for discussions—and disagreements—about how to best confront the harms of mass incarceration.

The book features distinguished authors that, in addition to the editors, include Angela Y. Davis, Clint Smith and Larry Krasner in addition to local organizers, advocates, scholars, lawyers, and judges, as well as people who have been incarcerated.

Listen as Maria Hawilo discusses their project and what she learned about mass incarceration.

