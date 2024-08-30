Local Dems Announce Endorsements for November

Disclaimer: Opinions do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

Woodland, CA – The Yolo County Democratic Party has announced the endorsement of candidates for local offices in Yolo County on the November 5, 2024 ballot. “The purpose of the endorsement process is to promote outstanding local candidates who support the Democratic Party and its values. These endorsements are the result of a fair, open, inclusive and rigorous process open to all registered Democratic candidates,” said Jake Whitaker, of Woodland, Chair of the Yolo County Democratic Party.

Davis area candidates endorsed in the November 5 election are: Linda Deos, Davis City Council, District 2 and Lea Darrah, Davis Joint Unified School District Trustee Area 2. Through their records of service and dedication to their community, these two candidates stand out.

The Yolo County Democratic Party endorses two candidates for the West Sacramento City Council. Councilmember Quirina Orozco has consistently demonstrated her commitment to Democratic values and to her community and has earned reelection to represent District 2. Emiliano Rosas brings vision and new energy to the District 1 West Sacramento City Council seat. In addition, Jackie Wong’s extraordinary commitment to children and families and her proven leadership earned the endorsement for her reelection to the Washington Unified School District Board of Trustees, Area 4.

The Yolo County Democratic Party endorses Jesse Loren for reelection to her third term as a member of the Winters City Council. Councilmember Loren has been tireless in her service to the Winters community and is a highly respected regional leader on issues ranging from transportation, water, climate resilience and fire protection, and social justice.

For the Woodland City Council, the Yolo County Democratic Party endorses Davis Moreno, District 4, and Mayra Vega, District 5. David will bring experience as a public servant and problem solver to the role. Mayra has proven herself to be an effective and dedicated leader for Woodland. In addition, Deborah Bautista Zavala has earned the endorsement of the Yolo County Democratic Party to serve on The Yuba Community College Board of Trustees. With solid experience as a WJUSD Trustee, Deborah brings deep education policy background and proven commitment to students. She will be a champion for investment in the future of Woodland Community College.

The Yolo Democratic Party congratulates and thanks the following candidates who have earned the community’s trust and are unopposed in the November 5 election. Each of these candidates participated completely in the endorsement process and have earned their endorsements. Donna Neville and Josh Chapman for the Davis City Council, Kelly Wilkerson for the Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustees, Shelton Yip for the Yolo County Board of Education, Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald for the Davis Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, and Laura Brubaker and Noel Rodriguez for the Woodland Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

“I want to congratulate each of the endorsed candidates and thank all those who participated in the endorsement process for stepping up to serve their communities,” said Don Saylor, of Davis, Chair of the Yolo County Democratic Party Endorsement Committee.

