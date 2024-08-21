We Have Really Big News to Share!!! Join Us at 4 pm today

We have big and great news to update our readers and supporters on!

 

The Vanguard has had a challenging year, but things have taken a turn for the better and we would like to tell you about it.

 

This week, we are going to have two ZOOM RALLIES and then on SATURDAY is our annual Justice Awards Ceremony which will double as a celebration.

 

JOIN US FOR ZOOM RALLIES…

 

Wednesday at 4 PM

 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89303420394

 

Thursday at 3 PM

 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86581006072

 

Get your tickets and join us for our ANNUAL VANGUARD JUSTICE AWARDS

 

https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/72957-2024-vanguard-justice-awards

