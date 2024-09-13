COURT WATCH: Accused Sentenced to Prison for 2 Years  for Vandalizing Window of Mother-In-Law 

By Imani Davenport

MODESTO, CA – Judge Carrie Stephens in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week accepted a no contest plea from the accused to the felony of vandalism, notably breaking one window, that caused more than $400 in damages.

The vandalized window belonged to his mother-in-law, and was a part of the home in which he lived prior to his conviction.

The defense accepted the plea agreed by both the defense and prosecution, and in this instance, the Judge let the accused know that he waived his “right to appeal” the crime in any other court hearing.

This plea of no contest to the crime of vandalism resulted in a sentence of 365 days (in which he served one day at the time of the current hearing) and a probation of 2 years once released.

Should the accused violate any rules set forth in the sentence or commit any other crimes while serving his sentence, his probation length shall be lengthened one extra year, said the court.

The accused is also being referred to state prison for his commission of the felony instead of county jail because of his prior history of crime.

Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Stephens decided to raise his probation to three years instead of following the original agreement of two years with a conditional addition of one year.

The accused expressed concern he would not be able to contact his mother-in-law for his children’s benefit, nor live in his current housing after being released from prison.

Despite this expression of concern, Judge Stephens said, “you’re just going to have to find a way,” and then adjourned the hearing.

The accused will serve the rest of his time in prison. He was currently held in the Stanislaus County Jail. He will be released next year on three years of probation.

