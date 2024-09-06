COURT WATCH: Homeless Accused, Lacking Adequate Resources, Almost Sent to Jail for Parole Violation – Judge Agrees with Defense Arguments

By Caleb Silver

WOODLAND, CA – A homeless accused in Yolo County Superior Court this week was facing going back to jail for violating parole despite the defense argument the accused is unhoused and had communication troubles that made it difficult for him to attend probation meetings.

The ultimately agreed with the defense, and did not send the accused to jail.

The accused is facing prior felony charges of organized retail theft.

The prehearing conference matters were originally scheduled for May 29, but were moved back several times to this week because the accused was sick and the prosecution had a missing witness.

Judge Sonia Cortés began Thursday morning’s hearing by listening to the prosecution who argued the accused be put in county jail for violation of parole.

Deputy Public Defender Courtney Leavitt then argued the accused was unhoused, and insisted the accused should receive a little acknowledgement for showing up to all of their court dates despite their living and economic situation.

The prosecution and the probation officer in the case remained in steady opposition regardless of DPD Leavitt’s arguments, and insisted the unhoused still violated probation and should receive the necessary consequences.

DPD Leavitt said the accused’s living situation is problematic, stating the accused doesn’t have reliable service to call or even a reliable cell phone.

DPD Leavitt added, “He (the accused) often calls me from different numbers” using it as an example of both the accused’s non stable environment and their attempts to still follow protocol regardless.

Judge Cortés ruled the accused will not go back into custody, but must report to the probation office right after the day’s hearing.

Author Vanguard Court Watch Interns The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Categories:

Tags: