Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 251: Unaccompanied Migrant Youth in the US

This week on Everyday Injustice, we have UC Berkeley Sociologist Stephanie Canizales—Faculty Director of the Berkeley Interdisciplinary Migration Initiative.

Born and raised in Los Angeles. Canizales is herself the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants whose experienced growing up as unaccompanied youth in Los Angeles.

She just published her first book: Sin Padres, Ni Papeles: Unaccompanied Migrant Youth Coming of Age in the United States.

She interviewed 75 unaccompanied migrant children in Los Angeles to uncover their harrowing experiences and is eager to share their stories and ways to support them.

Listen as Stephanie Canizales talks about her book on unaccompanied migrant youth and shares some of the remarkable stories and the insight she gained from doing this field research.

