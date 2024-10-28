2024 Davis City Council Question 8: The Future of Measure J

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Every week between now and the November Election, the Vanguard has asked the District 2 Candidates (the only contested council election this year) one question. They are asked to limit their response to 350 words. This is the final question.

Question 8: If elected to the city council, would you seek to amend Measure J and, if so, what would that look like? If not, how would you attempt to address the city’s housing needs?

Dillan Horton

Measure J, while a useful and necessary tool for preserving agricultural land, poses challenges with addressing housing affordability in Davis. We must approach this issue with extreme caution. Davis residents, especially those reliant on our farmlands, are rightfully concerned about harmful agricultural interference. It is also reasonable for Davisites to have a say in the rate and nature of development. There’s a lot of lost trust in the development process, which is preventing Davis from addressing housing affordability. To earn our residents’ trust, the City Council must hold developers accountable to ensure that we protect our local biodiversity while making sure peripheral development proposals are sound ones.

Development proposals often result in contentious and expensive campaigns, and rarely gain voter approval. The need for a Measure J vote has stagnated several housing projects. Since its creation, only one housing project in South Davis (which primarily targeted university students) received Measure J voter approval. Despite its passage four years ago, construction has yet to begin.

It is worthwhile to explore reforms for Measure J, so our city can begin implementing long overdue sensible development. Providing an affordable housing exemption might be one way to alleviate this concern. It should also be considered to expand the boundary for new urban growth, allowing some development to move forward without a vote to deliberate the details.

If elected to the City Council, I intend to prioritize advocating for smart infill development, especially near public transit and on unused/underused city land, so Davis can create more affordable housing options. I will always strive to reach consensus solutions that account for the varying needs and backgrounds of every Davis resident.

Linda Deos

It is important to note that Measure D (the Measure J/R extension) was passed in 2020 by over 80% of voters. It is clear that Davis voters want input and a voice on what peripheral development looks like. At the same time, it’s clear that our current growth model isn’t sustainable long-term.

Most Davis residents will agree that the state and the City have not built enough housing in the past few decades. The recent struggle to pass our Housing Element underscores the limited infill options we have going forward.

Right now, we have several projects moving through the Measure J/R/D process. Though I’m unable to comment on individual projects due to my role on the Planning Commission, I recognize the need for some level of peripheral growth. Such growth is essential to meet our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirements and address Davis’s broader housing needs—no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Looking ahead, I am open to considering adjustments to Measure J/R/D. Such changes could allow for a streamlined approval process for projects that meet specific density, affordability, and sustainability standards. With robust safeguards, I believe the community would support a responsible amendment to Measure J/R/D that balances the need for growth with the city’s unique character and values. Ultimately, though, any changes will need voter approval, regardless of who is on the council.

Moving forward, it’s about preparing for the next chapter of Davis’s growth while preserving our commitment to thoughtful development and community engagement. I am confident that, with the right framework, we can foster new housing options that align with our community’s long-term goals. I am ready to step in on Day 1 to champion this process for addressing our community’s needs, whether that is an amendment to Measure J/R/D or through our general plan update. I have the experience and vision to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Victor Lagunes

Most Davisites agree that housing is a top priority for the city of Davis, but consensus often breaks down over the specifics of where to build and what type of housing. Measure J was established to ensure any development would meet a threshold of consensus, but in recent years, some feel it stands in the way of urgently needed additional housing.

Through my work with Davis Community Action Network, I led engagements in our listening sessions on these specifics. Our team met with 200+ people, including students, seniors, families and folks that currently live in Woodland or Winters and commute into town. Measure J came up frequently. Some expressed fears of sprawl if amended, while others felt meeting housing needs should take precedence.

I have been clear in my work and my campaign that we must build housing to address growing demand, but always with climate-smart design and fiscal responsibility as guiding principles. Every development has trade-offs that must be analyzed alongside community input to ensure the best outcomes for our city in the long term.

Beyond climate impacts, expanding our city through J/R/D developments also includes important infrastructure considerations such as water, emergency services, traffic and transportation needs, and road maintenance costs. Each design must have these elements balanced with the benefit provided by expanding housing access to those in need, whether that person is a senior who wishes to downsize, or a young couple looking for their first home, or a family bringing new students into DJUSD.

If elected to represent District 2, I would want to hear more from my neighbors about their ideas to address the housing shortage within a shared vision for the city. Luckily, the city is about to embark on a General Plan process that would do just that, and will need to establish community goals, which must include how we wish to address peripheral growth.

Until the community wants to place Measure J/R/D on the table for amendment, we must recommit to fully engaging and educating voters with upcoming projects that may be subject to J/R/D.

